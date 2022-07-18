Partnership between MDWASD and the Village is producing solutions for dealing with a wetter future

It’s not your imagination. Each year, we see a South Florida that is just a little bit wetter, and all those incremental increases are adding up.

Summer arrived with an extremely wet start from a tropical storm system that pounded Miami-Dade County and, according to NOAA forecasters, above-average hurricane activity is expected for the rest of the year, making 2022 the seventh above-average hurricane season in a row.

Although many factors cause increases in storm and hurricane activity, one overarching theme connects most of them: climate change. It’s one reason the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is strengthening its cooperation with municipalities across the County — because together, we can work more effectively on solutions for protecting our natural water system, including Biscayne Bay.

Key Biscayne’s 14,890 residents have a unique vantage point allowing them to observe the health of Biscayne Bay and its vital ecosystems. It should be no surprise that the island village that shares its name with the bay is a willing partner to the department through its environmental and infrastructure stewardship. It is a dedication that serves as a model for other municipal relationships.

As the Water and Sewer Department and Village government go about improving Key Biscayne’s stormwater infrastructure, to adapt to the stresses of climate change and ensuing sea level rise, our efforts will help the Village recover more quickly from shocks such as severe rain events and hurricanes.

While the Village focuses its adaptation efforts on implementing shoreline protection strategies and supporting solutions to protect the barrier island community, the department complements those efforts through capital infrastructure improvements, such as replacing all small-diameter water mains as the Village adapts the stormwater system to our wetter future.

Collaborative labor in the field is supported by redoubled efforts by the department providing regular updates to the Key Biscayne Public Works Department on upcoming projects and emergency repairs so potential impacts can be shared with the community.

These innovative levels of transparency and synchronization allow for public works improvements to be coordinated while keeping Villagers informed and avoiding duplication of efforts.

Another key element of the Water and Sewer Department-Village partnership is mutual recognition of sustainability as a shared goal.

To this end, the department is accelerating capital improvement projects within the Village and elsewhere that reduce wet weather flows throughout the Miami-Dade County wastewater system to protect our water quality and Biscayne Bay. Examples include upgrading sewer pump stations for enhanced capacity, and transferring residential septic tank connections to public sewer infrastructure through the Connect 2 Protect initiative.

Meanwhile, the Village has identified and follows its “Five Pillars of Resilient and Sustainable Environment and Infrastructure,” which consists of:

Reducing flooding and adapting to sea-level rise Building and maintaining resilient and sustainable infrastructure Managing solid waste and recyclables Enacting land-use ordinances and building standards to enhance community resilience Promoting energy efficiency and the expansion of renewable energy sources.

These levels of cooperation and mutual understanding were not achieved overnight, but now the measure of the partnership’s achievement has become about the continued creation of good ideas and the application of associated learnings.

The steady execution of innovative and forward-thinking projects will make for a stronger wastewater system from the outer edges of the County to its center in the Village, benefitting the bay and Villagers as well as all County residents.

Put simply, the local water system is inextricably connected. As the department works with the Village to make one link more resilient to our wetter future, there are still untapped opportunities to strengthen and reinforce the entire municipal chain. The task will take time, dedication and cooperation, but in the end, our water and our people are worth it.