Pasta dinner scholarship fundraiser, an island tradition, honors the life of Eileen McCaughan

Eileen McCaughan would have turned 50 later this year.

One can only imagine how these five past decades could have gone.

"My heavens, wow!" said her mom, Joan McCaughan, realizing the oldest of her three daughters would be close to the half-century mark now.

"She'd be married, have kids, she was such a good person, everybody says, a great student, a great soccer player ... I think she'd be living a fulfilling; giving-to-others type of life."

Gone much too soon, at age 15, Eileen was in a vehicle with two of her friends, classmates at Coral Gables High and soccer teammates, taking a ride off the island to grab a warm pizza. But, a 43-year-old gentleman, who had too much to drink, got in his car, pulled out onto the Rickenbacker Causeway and headed home, up the William Powell Bridge, the wrong way.

The rest is a nightmare for the two friends, who saw those headlights aimed directly at their eyes, and for Joan, who was too late to say goodbye after the medical helicopter landed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It's also been tough on Eileen's younger sisters, Jamie McCaughan Tompkins, who was 11 at the time, and Melissa McCaughan White, who was 12.

"I was a child, still processing it, but I came to understand," said Jamie, realizing she had lost a sister. "She was a great athlete, a fabulous student, a poet, and just a beautiful person inside and out. ... She would have had a successful career and a family of her own. Now, all of her girlfriends are turning 50."

Many in Key Biscayne's community, since 1989, the year after she died that fateful Dec. 9th evening, have turned out to honor Eileen with a pasta dinner that is much more than noodles and sumptuous sauces.

A total of 302 scholarships to 247 individuals, amounting to $535,250, have been awarded to "students who are academically talented, but financially in need and wish to pursue higher education," said Elaine Gross. She and her husband Gary, a former Village Council member, have been there from the start to provide the type of honor reserved for someone dear to their heart.

This year's Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship Fund pasta dinner and awards will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Links at Crandon Golf. Tickets ($30 adults; $20 children 10-18; free for under 10) can be purchased at the door. Donations also can be sent to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, and earmarked EMMSF. For information: 305-361-2770.

Usually, some 200 to 250 people attend, although Joan said up to 400 have attended on some occasions.

The way it began, she said, a group of Eileen's friends got together and wanted to do something in her memory. So, the parents stepped in, people such as Bob and Pat Molinari; Ray and Peggy Sullivan; Gene and Diana Stearns; Ed and Amy Easton; Cliff and Sally Brody; and Gary and Elaine Gross.

"We all got together, and we wanted to remember Eileen," Joan said.

"All my family members, every year we’d cook. But, as we all got older, we decided we needed to have someone else do the cooking," she said, laughing.

In stepped Jose Martinez, the family owner of Parties by Pat, which has catered the reception at the Links on Crandon Golf for 10 years.

Scholarship applications are carefully vetted by qualification and need. Initially, students at Coral Gables High were the beneficiaries, but the program expanded, and former Police Chief Charles Press wanted to include students from Liberty City (Key Biscayne's Sister City) who qualified.

"Some come back to me as doctors, lawyers today," Joan said. "Last year, one former student who knew Eileen from Coral Gables High, saying her locker was near his, gave $1,000 (as a donation). It works."

"It's fabulous; it's become a really joyful thing," added Jamie. "We get to honor the kids receiving the awards and meet friends and family we haven't seen in a while, and there are some who come who never knew Eileen."

The thought of that horrific crash, 35 years ago, still resonates with many in the Miami community and has spread awareness.

"Through the years, maybe, it has saved one or two (people) from driving and drinking," Joan said.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which she advocated for quite awhile, also made a big push to help prevent tragedies.

Still, drinking and driving kills 28 people a day in the U.S., about one person every 52 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. More than 10,000 lives are lost each year to drunk driving, although that number has decreased.

An average of 2 to 3 drinks, depending on gender and weight, can legally impair a driver at the 0.08 blood alcohol concentration level. The gentleman who struck the vehicle in which Eileen was killed was sentenced to an alcohol-rehabilitation prison.

"We made sure of that," Joan said. "This man, a grandfather, chose to take her life. He has since been released and I heard he was caught drinking and driving and had (another) accident. No one was killed. ...

"They (drunk drivers) think they're fine, they live in their dream world. People call it a sickness ... but it's beyond that."

Meanwhile, time marches on. Joan, who moved to the island in 1978, has been a Realtor with Coldwell Banker since 1996, extending a family tradition from her father, a mortgage banker who provided financing for builders of many of the early Mackle homes and such iconic island buildings as Casa del Mar, the Sands and Mar Azul.

Jamie has also joined the family real estate business, while Melissa has been the executive director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, which supports the scholarship dinner, for more than a decade.

On April 30, there will be another pleasant reminder of the vibrant 15-year-old soccer player and International Baccalaureate student who was so well loved that the services at St. Agnes Catholic Church couldn't contain the number of teary-eyed mourners.

"Look how many lives have been touched, not only remembering Eileen, but they (scholarship winners) receive a better education," Joan said.

Everyone, it seems, has learned a little more.

At a glance

* What: Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship Fund pasta dinner and awards

* When: 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Links at Crandon Golf.

* Tickets: $30 adults; $20 children 10-18; free for under 10, can be purchased at the door.

* Donations: Send to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, earmarked EMMSF, or click here.