Patch of sargassum ‘blob’ seen offshore Sunday drifts on by Key Biscayne

Some residents on Key Biscayne looked out their condo windows Sunday morning and spotted what appeared to be a large amount of sargassum about 50 to 100 yards off the coast.

Not to worry. It wasn't the massive "blob" that is approaching Florida, although a leading researcher did say it likely originated from the 5,000-mile wide swath now in the eastern Caribbean, in what is known as the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt.

Dr. Chuanmin Hu, a professor of Optical Oceanography in the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida, said Tuesday that "any sargassum near Key Biscayne would have originated from the ‘blob.’ "

The director of the USF Optical Oceanography Lab, which oversees the SaWS program (Satellite-based Sargassum Watch System), said the "blob" (as it has been commonly referred to in the media) is actually part of a longer, continuous belt of the seaweed.

Researchers believe the sargassum originates from the coast of Africa, while other origins have included South America, specifically Brazil. Technically, the Sargasso Sea is the optimal breeding ground for the abundant seaweed.

Dr. Hu said he couldn't actually see any large sargassum mat in a photo from Key Biscayne that was sent to him so, possibly, it might have emanated from cloud cover or other algae.

Sunday's "sargassum" moved up past the coast and did not float onto the Key Biscayne beach.

Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne’s Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer, was out at the beach Tuesday and shot three photos of an amazingly clear beach, similar to scenarios that several beach cameras across the state are showing.

Parts of the 5,000-mile seaweed belt already have landed on Smathers Beach in the Florida Keys. University of South Florida researchers estimated it to weigh 13 million tons.

The matted brown seaweed provides a breeding ground, food and habitat for marine life. But, when it lands on the beach and decomposes, it gives off the stinky smell that can make it difficult to breathe for some.

"This situation will continue into the summer until maybe August-September," Dr. Hu said.

His research team puts out monthly bulletins to the public at https://optics.marine.usf.edu/projects/saws.html for more information.

Dr. Hu told ABC Ch 7 news earlier this year that, "What is unusual this year compared to previous years, is it started early," pointing out that even during the winter, "we already have a lot."