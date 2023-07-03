Patriotic parade judges cherish the moment to serve Village

Key Biscayne’s 4th of July Parade always has had a competitive angle to it as floats, golf carts and other entries are judged by a panel of volunteers in Best Homemade, Most Patriotic and Best Overall categories.

This year, there is an education and communication theme with the three judges:

– Retiring K-8 teacher Vivian Collongette

– Retiring teacher and coach Richard “Coach A” Armesto

– Broadcast journalist & PR communications professional Ana Isabel Hume

Collongette, who retired as an English teacher from Key Biscayne’s K-8 Center, said, “It has been a great joy to have been part of the Key Biscayne community for 37 years. I am honored to represent KB-K8 as a judge.”

Coach “A,” who also recently retired from the K- 8 Center as a Physical Education teacher after 30 years, also was honored.

“This is one I will cherish for a long time,” he said. “Can’t wait to see all of my former students, parents and, especially, the golf cart decorations, marching bands and parade floats. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Thank you, Key Biscayne, for being a big part of my life.”

Hume, a veteran broadcast journalist and PR communications manager at A Day in Miami Media Channel and a former State Attorney Public Information Officer, is in her second year as a judge.

“I am honored to witness the vibrant spirit of patriotism and community that fills the streets of this beautiful island,” she said. “Being a military affairs volunteer and a proud resident of Key Biscayne, I recognize the profound significance of this day, celebrating our nation's independence. It is a privilege to witness the creative displays of American pride, from the colorful floats to the heartfelt performances, showcasing the diverse talents and unwavering unity of our community.

“Key Biscayne, the best-kept secret in South Florida, radiates with natural beauty, reminding us of all of the remarkable freedoms we cherish. May this parade continue to be a symbol of our collective appreciation for liberty, reminding us to honor the sacrifices of our military heroes and celebrate the remarkable nation we call home.”

Tuesday’s parade begins at 11 a.m.