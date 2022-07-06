There is no doubt that, for Key Biscayners, the biggest day of the year is the 4th of July. It seems the entire community turns out to line Crandon Boulevard. We greet neighbors and former residents that we haven’t seen in awhile, catching up on news about pets, kids, and vacation plans. But the parade is the main event! We marvel as the jets fly overhead and cheer at the passing floats, decorated bicycles, stilt-walkers, and marching bands.

As generations have come and gone, the character of the parade has changed. In the 1960s and ’70s, the Parade Committee wore red blazers with white safari helmets and met at the bar inside the Key Biscayne Hotel. The Master of Ceremonies in those days was Wendy Crowder. Pete Roff was Chairman and kept the troops in line with a cigar in one hand and a cocktail in the other.

In the late ’70s, Key Rats were not always appreciated the way they are today. The term was usually derogatory and referred to a segment of the island’s youth population considered by some to be delinquents.

One year the RATS tried to register a float for the parade but were denied entry. Undaunted, they constructed a homemade float decked out in palm fronds and submitted their paperwork using a harmless-sounding assumed name: Resident Arts Tropical Society. Then mid-parade, in true pirate ship fashion, they flipped the float’s sign around to reveal “Key Rats.” The prank seemed fairly shocking at the time, but it was all in good fun.

Despite some changes in the Key’s 4th of July activities over the years, there have always been a few reliable constants: the parade always starts at 11a.m., the day always ends with a fireworks display, and Federico Padovan always comes up with a creative — and often prize-winning — entry. Federico has participated in 47 consecutive parades, winning Most Beautiful six times and Most Patriotic 34 times. That’s a record that will likely never be beat.

Federico had personal reasons for entering the parade for the first time in 1976. “I was born in Italy and we had just moved here from Uruguay,” he explains. “I wanted my 10-year-old daughter Paola to get the patriotic spirit for the United States. We decorated two bikes and rode together in the parade. I still have her photo with the Liberty Bell theme design.” That entry would earn the Most Beautiful Bicycle award.

“My dad has always been extremely patriotic, and we have participated in the 4th of July parade for as long as I can remember,” recalls Paola Padovan-Hall. “When we moved to this country, he immediately fell in love with all things USA and raised me to be all-American. My dad had a great career in the auto industry – he is a one-of-a-kind character and my brother and I are proud to be his kids.”

Federico’s son, Fredy, appeared in his first parade at the age of 10 months and, since then, has been in every parade but one.

“My dad started me young,” Fredy recalls. “As soon as one parade is over he begins brainstorming themes for the next year. We revise the plan several times until the final concept comes together 60-90 days out. I have so many good memories: shopping for decorations and learning from him what materials go best with what adhesives, how to use tools, and building structures out of random objects.”

Federico, who will be 86 in August, describes his parade entries as “a creative mental exercise” and credits them with keeping him young. This year’s entry was a heavily-decorated red-white-and-blue bicycle covered with miniature American flags and an Uncle Sam figure on the handlebars. Paola and Fredy and various family members rode in a golf cart behind their dad.

“And the judges were duly impressed by Federico’s entry this year as Federico won Best Bicycle / Golf Cart.

Congratulations to all who made this year's parade one to remember.”