Paula Festa has a passion for tennis and a legacy of virtually unmatched success in Key Biscayne

Billie Jean King's immortal "Battle of the Sexes" victory against Bobby Riggs 50 years ago wasn't just about tennis. It was a launching pad for women who were seeking honor, respect and equality in male-dominated professions.

Paula Festa recalled that evening, sitting in front of her TV set, along with 90 million other households worldwide, as King, 29, defeated the brash, chauvinist, 55-year-old Riggs, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Sept. 20, 1973 in the Houston Astrodome.

"Everyone watched; it was must-see TV," Festa said.

As National Women's Month is now celebrated each March, it's a reminder that the slogan in the Virginia Slims women's tennis commercials still holds true: "You've come a long way, baby."

It's that competitive spirit that helped King dominate her male rival a half-century ago as the curious and skeptical watched, most likely on their Magnavox and RCA wood-stained consoles.

"The King-Riggs match was a big deal, and a lot of trash talk went on," Festa said. "It brought so much attention to, and interest in, women's tennis, and the sport in general. I'm sure it resulted in a measurable upswing in tennis."

But, King's heroic triumph didn't affect just that sport.

"My high school years were the early '60's," Festa said. "There were no organized sports for girls, so I never played organized sports or tennis. Women have so many more opportunities now. Then came Title IX, and college sports and high school sports began to all be available to everyone."

And, it didn't stop there. Women became more involved in political issues, in local government, training to work for police and fire units, and even soaring into outer space.

"That much-heralded match was around the time when I had just started to play tennis," said Festa, who often squeezed in court time after teaching high school math all day, something she did for 39 years, 33 of those at the same inner city high school in Miami.

At 76, Festa remains a regular on the Key Biscayne Tennis Association courts, still playing three or four times a week, even with a few shoulder tears and a serious-looking brace on her right leg to support a torn ACL from 18 years ago.

"The brace looks worse than it is; I am totally used to it after so long,” she said, laughing. "I'm waiting for a new one right now as I have totally worn out the old one. But I'm still faster than many of my opponents."

Festa, and her husband John, who was a two-term Village mayor from 1993-98, moved to Key Biscayne in 1971.

"I was his eyes and ears while he was the brains, as he steered Key Biscayne in its first years of incorporation and recovery from Hurricane Andrew," she said.

Originally from New York, she lived in Massachusetts for a year while her husband finished grad school at MIT before starting his career in physical oceanography.

The early days on Key Biscayne were pretty routine for the Festa family. That is, until August of 1992, when Hurricane Andrew swept through and pretty much destroyed their house and did major damage to Key Biscayne.

"So, here we are, with two jobs, raising two teenage daughters, John serving as mayor, and having to tear down our house and build a new one ... and still trying to play tennis," she said, noting that the tennis courts, on the north side of the island, were spared from the worst impacts.

"She is a tennis junkie," joked Jon Garito, KBTA's Club Manager, "and a terrific lady."

Festa, whose nephew, Matt Festa, pitches for the Seattle Mariners and recently was Italy's winning pitcher in a 6-3 World Baseball Classic victory against Cuba, was one of the founding members of the local tennis club.

"Late in the '70's, the hotels were phasing out their tennis clubs," she explained. "Tennis was booming ... so they saw greater profit from clinics and private lessons, rather than being available for local people to play, so there were not enough courts for the islanders."

In 1979-80, some 150 families (including Festa and her husband) pooled their funds to lease land on the Crandon Golf Course and build 10 tennis courts in cooperation with Miami-Dade County Parks and Recreation. And, thus, the Key Biscayne Tennis Association was born.

Festa was a board member for 12 years, and today, it continues to be a lively and lovely public tennis facility.

Not only does Festa play tennis well, she organizes well, Garito said, "working for KBTA, her team in the South Florida Women's Doubles Tennis League, as well as the All-Island Tournament."

Last year, Festa was captain of the team that won the A-2 division in the league. She is most proud of the season when her team won their division and won the Sportsmanship Award as well. In fact, she's been the team captain for 14 years, ever since retiring from teaching, a profession she loved so much that she opted not to have her ACL replaced so as not to disrupt her classroom routine and students.

Making a difference with her students and with her tennis community have earned her a great deal of respect. She joked that she is "pretty sure" she is a hero to her daughters, but she is positive that she is a hero to her teammates.

Her efforts on and off the courts, for 35 years, have helped expand the All-Island Tournament, which began in the mid-'70's as a way of bringing together players from the different hotel/clubs and Key Biscayne Yacht Club. Today, it features some 300 players, from Fort Lauderdale through Miami, with match play scheduled from April to June.

"My husband and I have won mixed troubles, and I won doubles and even singles once at various levels," Festa said.

Now, as she's "getting older," she mostly plays ladies doubles.

She joked that when tennis courts were re-opened during the pandemic, the County allowed only singles play, in order to maintain a safe distance from others.

"They didn't realize that they were going to kill the old people," Festa said, laughing. "I love singles! A few years ago, I finally won (the All-Island) in singles in my division, battling for 2 hours, 45 minutes ... in June! I was often a finalist, but the tournament always ended at the end of the school year, and I was pretty much out of gas."

When the professional tennis tournament (now known as The Miami Open) took place at the Crandon Tennis Center, Festa would ride her bike to the stadium, especially to see her favorite player back then, Pete Sampras (now her favorite is Novak Djokovic).

"We were so very lucky. We got to see all of the stars," she said, although she never added to her collection of Yankees autographs -- another passion.

Festa said the difference is remarkable between today's players and from those in the glory days with the famed Wilson T-2000 rackets, or the chipped-up wooden frames with the "cat gut" strings in a screw-on racket press.

"Of course, racket technology has advanced tremendously, adding to the power game. Definitely a big difference," she said. "The power is so, so amazing, a result of the attention to fitness, nutrition, psychology and strength training, among other things. Everybody's got a physio (therapist) and a nutritionist."

And, once in a while, you might even spot a knee brace.

But, tennis players all have one thing in common -- incredible passion, something that Festa displays each time she laces up her sneakers.