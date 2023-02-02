"People on Key Biscayne need to wake up." – Virginia Key Advisory Board member to island residents

Putting in a public boat ramp before Miami Marine Stadium gets restored has raised plenty of concerns, including those from the Virginia Key Advisory Board.

"We thought it was a bad idea, like six years ago," said Vinson Richter, "but it's like a vampire, it keeps coming back and it's hard to kill."

The Pinecrest resident is the president of Dade Heritage Trust, which is designed to preserve Miami-Dade County's architectural, environmental, and cultural heritage. He has been on the city-appointed Virginia Key Advisory Board since its inception in 2017.

Last week at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove, the Board met to discuss five issues regarding Virginia Key, but Richter wasn't getting his hopes up that the panel's "advice" will ever be adopted by the Miami City Commission.

"It's not necessarily them (all the time); we talk about a lot of stuff," Richter said. "We have a lot of experts on our Board, whether in construction or in parks, and they are thoughtful. We rarely shoot down a project, very seldom, but we're always attempting to make them better, sustainable, environmentally aware, safer, greener ...

"I don't think many things (we've pushed for) have been adopted. Very rarely, but that's just the way it is. And it's frustrating."

His latest source of frustration comes after Miami's Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board voted 7-1 on Dec. 21 to give the go-ahead to begin the permitting process to install a new boat ramp, docks and trailer parking area adjacent to Miami Marine Stadium off the Rickenbacker Causeway.

"You don’t want to saddle Marine Stadium with something it doesn’t need. It's the star of the show," Richter said.

"Why introduce more boats in this chaotic (basin)?"

On Jan. 18, a Wednesday afternoon, his fears were realized. A boat collision claimed the life of professional soccer player Anton Walkes, 25, who was a passenger on an 11-foot Yamaha personal watercraft that collided with a 46-foot cabin boat in Biscayne Bay, near the Marine Stadium, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"That has been the third person killed, and all three were killed on a personal watercraft," Richter said. "That's what we've been arguing about. They ... call their buddies, who buzz around in their watercraft and create chaos for passive users (of the bay), paddleboarders, rowers ... they decide this is quicker, faster, better.

"People who come here to rent jet-skis are given very little schooling, and they're set loose in that bay. It's just a recipe for disaster."

On Feb. 23, at the next Miami City Commission meeting, the Dade Heritage Trust will appeal the decision to add a boat ramp.

"We'll argue in front of the Commission with sound arguments," Richter said, "and if it's rejected, well, we'll have to decide what to do next."

Richter said the project, which has yet to have a master site plan, would encompass 15 acres, nearly a third of the existing area. Any stadium modifications later on would have to be built around the boat ramp and parking area, "which doesn't make much sense."

It's like "putting the cart before the horse," said Christine Rupp, Executive Director of Dade Heritage Trust.

But, other factors and recent decisions should alarm Key Biscayne residents, Richter warned.

"People on Key Biscayne need to wake up," he said. "More traffic jams and all that comes with it, the dangers on the causeway ... they're going to realize (one day) they can’t get on or off the island. If they haven’t noticed, they need to be involved!"

Another recent decision, this one by the Miami City Commission, will allow giant electronic billboards on city-owned land, like much of Virginia Key, potentially.

"They didn’t want them at the entrance to their city (Miami), but they have no problem putting them at the entrance of other cities," Richter said. "These are giant billboards. They'll say 'Virginia Key is like Key West. All chill, just an island, mon.'

"Well, one day people will look up and say, 'What happened to my beautiful drive home? I gotta look at this billboard now.'

"Key Biscayne needs to get involved, figure out what's involved and step up. The Dade Heritage Trust is just a little group fighting (to protect our area) and we need help."

The chairman of the Virginia Key Advisory Board is former Key Biscayne Mayor Bob Vernon, who took over in November, when Joe Rasco won his third election to become the Village's mayor.

Other groups that have voiced objections to the boat ramp plan include the Sierra Club, Urban Environment League, Friends of Virginia Key, and the Virginia Key Alliance. According to reports, the Historic and Environmental Preservation Board (HEPB) heard the matter January 10 and decided to defer it to a meeting on March 7.

Marine Patrol officials reportedly have said they already are understaffed to handle excessive boaters in the bay.

In other Virginia Key news:

* Last week, the Miami City Commission voted unanimously to pass a resolution to proceed with the authorization of a lawsuit against the Virginia Key Outdoor Center "to collect monies owed pursuant to the lease agreement dated May 8, 2015."

The center was shut down after commissioners became aware that owner Esther Alonzo, who lost her seat on the Virginia Key Advisory Board, had owed the city $142,000 in rental fees (although final totals are still being calculated).

"I don't know much about the center, but it's needed," Richter said. "(Virginia Key) is a tourist draw, for those wanting to paddleboard or kayak, and she (had) the concession. We asked the other night (at our meeting), and the guy for the (City of Miami) Parks Department said he believed they were taking proposals for it (bidding) ... I know he's coming back to our next month's meeting."

* The recent decision by the Miami City Commission to take over the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust was another topic for the Virginia Key Advisory Board. Earlier this month, two attorneys, Bonita Jones-Peabody and Vincent Brown, were appointed by Commission Chair Christine King.

During their last meeting, the City of Commission voted to approve the Trust's separation with Guy Forchion, who also has served on the Virginia Key Advisory Board, and approved the appointment of Neil Hall as the interim Executive Director.

* A special election will take place February 27 to fill the short-term District 2 seat on the Commission, vacated by Ken Russell, who made an unsuccessful bid for Congress and left office before his term expired. Russell was a strong advocate of protecting the natural beauty of Virginia Key.

According to reports, as many as 18 area residents have applied to represent District 2, which spans Miami's coast from Coconut Grove north through Brickell.

But it's the boat ramp and boat trailer parking area that is of urgent concern for Richter and the Virginia Key Advisory Board.

"Miami Marine Stadium is one of the major areas of the focus of this Board because it's so prominent, most identified by the public," he said. "If you ask a guy off the street, 'What do you know about Virginia Key?' He could say it's where the Miami Seaquarium is, sure, or where the Rusty Pelican is, or maybe the marina ... but Marine Stadium is the main thing.

"It's a giant, vacant piece of property. And it could (become) anything."