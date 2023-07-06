‘People person’ Lt. Santiago bolsters police force with demanding leadership development course

Looking back over his 36 years in law enforcement, Key Biscayne Lt. Martin Santiago can list an array of injuries he's had tackling perpetrators.

"Broken leg, broken arm, pins and screws, stitches ... I've put away some really bad people -- robbery, homicide, multiple shootings," he said.

Now, in his eighth year with the Key Biscayne Police Department, "Marty," as everyone calls him, finds the streets here are much calmer than those in New York City, where he was part of the famed NYPD force for 20 years before serving the next eight with the Miami Gardens police force.

"It's totally different for me, personally," Santiago said. "I feel a little more fulfilled here. You put a (really) bad guy away and, usually, the only ones who know are the victims. Here, I see everyone at school, kids come to talk to you, or I'm talking to people in the community, and it's rewarding."

Recently, he upgraded his resume by graduating from the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute Command Officer Development School, joining only Police Chief Frank Sousa on the Key Biscayne force to complete the demanding 10-week program for Executive Command.

"I thank him all the time for that opportunity," Santiago said. "Many officers never get a chance to get in a leadership course."

Santiago balanced his work with the schooling that took place two weeks each month in Doral, doing homework even as duty would call.

"I got an A, a 97 average," he said, proudly. "It was all classroom work, listening to lectures, and all the while building up to do a research paper via PowerPoint. Basically, it was a college course, but when you've been out of college so long, it's definitely challenging."

Marines, Army just part of career

Santiago, 55, was born and raised in New York City, his parents hailing from Puerto Rico.

He served four years in the U.S. Marines, withstanding rigorous basic training at Parris Island in South Carolina, and then had a unique opportunity to join the U.S. Army, where he spent 16 years in the reserves before retiring in 2004, while still with the NYPD.

During his military career, he was stationed in Iceland, and traveled extensively in the Pacific, to Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippine islands, Korea, Thailand and even Australia.

With the NYPD, he worked on robbery and narcotics cases and finished his final five years there on the SWAT anti-terrorism team. He was even on the unit that protected players and fans at Yankee Stadium in the wake of the 9/11 attacks (he also was among the first to arrive at Ground Zero).

To this day, he still favors Yankees baseball and New York Giants football.

As a member of the Miami Gardens police force, he was a sergeant in charge of the narcotics division.

On Key Biscayne's police force, his list of contributions is lengthy.

"He's a wealth of knowledge," Deputy Chief Jason Younes said. "This course he went through teaches about leadership aspects and budgeting, and it preps them to think about an executive level."

As a Lieutenant, Santiago would be considered middle management, with only Major, Deputy Chief and Chief as promotions within reach.

As the Village's D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) resource supervisor, Santiago, like both School Resource Officers, is "always engaged with kids, and they love him," Younes said.

Santiago also oversees tactical training using "less lethal" weapons, such as tasers, batons, bean bags and pepper sprays; he's become an expert on CPR and will also be training staff; and he conducts "active killer" training at schools, several of those requiring yearly qualification.

In addition, Santiago handles administrative duties for building maintenance and the fleet, as well as overseeing the detectives.

"I have plenty of help," he said. "Those guys (two detectives and an administrative sergeant) are certainly amazing at what they do."

Helping to keep the island safe

At 6-foot, 230 pounds, Santiago doesn't consider himself imposing in his line of work.

But he does stand tall as part of the force that protects the "second-safest" city in Florida.

"I believe it is part of our doing," he said. "We have many alert officers. We don't get too many person-to-person crimes and that definitely helps. But, sometimes, people will leave their doors unlocked and take that 'safest city' to heart."

He does admit he has to always be on alert, even on the usually peaceful island.

"It can be pretty scary, just depends on where you're at," he said. "If you can see through the (car) windows, and until you can see if it's a grandmother in there, or if it's a car that has been used in committing (a crime), all that adds to it.

"We have some bad apples, too, and we just weed them out."

Santiago said his method of policing is unlike one would see in cop shows on TV, which he would never watch. "They would never do that!" he said, laughing.

"I'm more of a people person. The people we deal with, I'm honest with them and sincere. I get plenty of people who start at a 10 (on a scale), yelling, screaming, and by the time I'm done listening and talking, their screaming is down to a 2, so I did a good job, I think."

He said it is time-consuming to let people express their feelings and vent their frustrations, but he doesn't mind.

"Just getting out and talking to people, making them realize, we're people, too, someone's dad or brother. Some people forget that, so it's nice to get into conversations."

A new law that went into effect Saturday allows concealed carry of weapons (including knives or brass knuckles) in many locations, and even allows for no waiting period or training courses if the weapon is purchased from an unlicensed dealer or friend.

"It makes it tougher (to police), a bit more dangerous," he said, regarding those who are untrained in firearm use. "I mean, hammers could be dangerous ... the laws aren't black and white."

Living on the west side of Pembroke Pines, Santiago said his wife has been supportive all these years, and so have their three kids, the youngest now in college.

"She knows it's a tough job," he said. "I'd miss all the holidays, even Christmas ... it's just part of the job."

One that Santiago does exceptionally well.