Perfect storm of traffic among the items making island news in 2007

A presidential visit, a large Sunday night concert and ideal beach weather added up to huge amounts of traffic and even bigger frustrations in Key Biscayne this weekend.

Police Chief Charles Press said the busy weekend culminated with a major traffic jam Sunday evening, when a City of Miami-sponsored concert at Bayside Hut on Virginia Key ended at about the same time throngs of beachgoers were trying to leave Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and Crandon Park.

To make matters even worse, a traffic light at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science on Virginia Key malfunctioned. "What happened Sunday night was a perfect storm of traffic," Press said.

"It created absolute chaos."

The concert was a key part of the problem, Press said, and one that unfortunately was beyond the Key's control. "From what I understand, (City of Miami Police) were told there were only going to be a small number of people there, so they assigned four officers to work," he explained. "The event brought two to three times as many people as they expected, and the officers were overwhelmed."

Introducing the President

Eileen McCaughan Scholarship pasta dinner

The Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship Pasta Dinner was held at Pat's at the Commons.

Fortune buys Grand Bay Club for $17M

Fortune International Realty President Edgardo Defortuna has purchased the Grand Bay Club for roughly $17 million and is considering how the facility can be incorporated into his company's planned all-residential development at the adjacent Sonesta Beach Resort site.

Fortune assumed some debt on the property in a purchase agreement that totaled in the neighborhood of $17 million. "It's a great piece of property that has not only the beach club, but the cabanas, which could potentially be made into something very beautiful," Defortuna said. As for the specific shape that will take, Defortuna said it's too early to tell.

Relay for Life Cabana Crawl

A Cabana Crawl at The Ocean Club was held to benefit the 2007 Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society.

K-8 Center 55th Anniversary

Never fear: Key Biscayne won’t be left without a liquor store

Key Biscayne won't be left high and dry without a liquor store of its own.

Village Council members on Tuesday approved an ordinance that allows liquor stores to open in the Village if they receive special approval from the Council.

Before, Village zoning regulations were written in a way that precluded new liquor stores from opening – meaning when Stefanos, which is grandfathered-in at the Village's entry block, closes later this month, it would have left the community with no liquor store.

The current liquor store will be out of business shortly," Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jud Kurlancheek told the Council last week, "and currently our ordinance prohibits liquor stores."

Tatyana Camejo salutatorian at Ransom Everglades, heading to Yale

Tatyana N. Camejo of Key Biscayne will graduate with honors from Ransom Everglades High School this week as salutatorian of her class.

A former valedictorian of St. Agnes Academy, Camejo will be attending Yale University this fall, where she plans to pursue a career in architecture or science. At Ransom Everglades, she was a member of the Art Club and the Key Club, and was a Division B skipper on the Varsity Sailing Team. She hopes to continue her sailing at the Yale Corinthian Yacht Club, home to the oldest collegiate sailing team in the nation.

Tatyana and her brother, Diego, began sailing at an early age at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. Diego, who will be a junior at Ransom Everglades next year, crewed a 420 to first place in the Southern Division last year.

Tatyana is the daughter of Antonio Camejo and Nora Baquero de Camejo, longtime residents of Key Biscayne.

Dancers at the Reflecting Pool

Teamwork

The Stephenses host a car party

Jill and Bill Stephens hosted a Car Party, which included asking guests the model, year, and mileage of their new car.

To read the last Islander Throwback, click here.