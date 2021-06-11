Last September, Gustavo Tellez, represented by David Winker, filed a lawsuit against the Village related to the Go Bond Referendum, which was approved by voters by a large margin last November. Last week, Mr. Winker filed a barrage of discovery requests seeking information and documents unrelated to the lawsuit, indicating his intention to take the depositions of ten witnesses.

The information sought includes information related to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation that is wholly unrelated to the bond referendum or lawsuit. In response the Village filed a Motion for Protective Order objecting to all the discovery requests, saying they are unrelated to the merits of the case and are being used to delay the Village’s motion for summary judgement.

I do not know Mr. Tellez aside from the voluminous public records requests that he made regarding the Foundation’s work with the Village in June of 2019 and his negative comments about the Foundation on chats and elsewhere. It seems that the baseless attacks on the Foundation did not end in 2019 despite overwhelming community and Council support and continue to fester in our community.

As for Mr. Winker, last September, he was quoted in the Miami Herald as saying that he and Segurola “are always copying and pasting for each other.” Since Segurola is on record as being an ardent opponent of the bond referendum, it raises the question as to what is really behind this lawsuit?

The enormous success of the Village’s government over its 30-year history is the consequence of generations of effective and generous community leadership. Those who have contributed to that success have worked tirelessly, while also having to endure the pettiness and just plain meanness of whoever picks up the mantle of Citizens Against Virtually Everything - or CAVE as it has come to be known on the Key.

For some reason, CAVE decided to take on the Foundation. Why? Who knows.

The Foundation is a mysterious target for their vitriol.

Throughout its history, the Foundation has focused on the needs of the community and its residents. In the last year, for example, the Foundation has coordinated and assisted the community response to the COVID-19 pandemic, supported senior citizen programming, assisted philanthropic residents with charitable efforts in the greater Miami-Dade County community and provided countless other services and programs for the residents.

In response to the pandemic, in 2020 and continuing to this day, the Foundation partnered with organizations and volunteers to deliver groceries to hundreds of isolated Key Biscayne seniors and delivered over 21,000 prepared meals to families experiencing food insecurity in Liberty City. The Foundation helped to set up one of the first community COVID-19 testing sites in the county and administered over 5000 thousand tests for Key residents.

The Foundation also facilitated, scheduled, and arranged transportation as necessary for almost 1,000 vaccinations at Jackson Memorial Hospital for Key Biscayne residents, with a particular focus on homebound seniors. All of what the Foundation does reflects what most in the community care about. As our slogan says: “One Community, One Future”.

As a taxpayer, I am incensed that someone would cause our tax dollars to be spent defending a frivolous lawsuit that seeks to deny the will of our community as stated by the voters. As a board member of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, I am perplexed by this misguided attack on one of our community’s most respected resource. An institution that benefits just about every member of our community in ways that are obvious, and at times not so obvious.

We hope our neighbors will come up with more productive goals than attacking those that have pledged to serve our community.

In the next few weeks, the Foundation will be trying to better educate our community to the work that it does on its behalf. Many of you are already familiar with our work, the rest will be proud to learn more about your community foundation. Get involved with us. Visit us at www.kbcf.org

Jorge E. Mendia, M.D. is a former Village Councilmember and one of the founders of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.