Petros aims to rebuild trust in government by using her council experience and listening respectfully

The citizens of Key Biscayne, consistent to some degree with our nation as a whole, are increasingly disillusioned with the political process. In my conversations with many residents, I am struck by one prevailing sentiment: distrust. Though we have a common interest in finding the best solutions to our island's needs, we seem to have lost the ability to freely and respectfully exchange ideas in the public forum. I am running for Mayor because I believe our residents deserve and expect something far better than that.

I am not running at the request of or on behalf of any group or faction of people. Nor am I running against any particular interest group. If you elect me as your Mayor, you can be assured I will always keep an open mind, even as I consider ideas that, initially at least, may be contrary to my own. Finding solutions where there are heartfelt but competing views is never easy, but consistent with my recent service on the Village Council, I fully intend to listen and be responsive to all residents and act in the best interests of the community as a whole.

Those of you who are familiar with my recent service as a Village Council member know that I invested the time necessary to fully understand the issues that came before us. I spent four years absorbing the details required to make informed decisions on a myriad of Village issues including our current storm system, outdated utilities, beach renourishment, water quality and sewer concerns, landscaping and beautification, and pedestrian and resident safety, in addition to the annual demands of budgeting and setting a millage rate. All of that work, some of it quite complex, has prepared me to serve as your Mayor.

Consequently, I have a recent record on which you may properly evaluate my candidacy. Virtually every project on which I have taken the lead – both large and small -- has produced positive results for the Village. Some of these initiatives may seem modest to some – creating a dog park or banning gas leaf blowers for example – but they matter to people, and positively impact our daily quality of life.

Larger collaborative initiatives have included successfully advocating for tougher state laws on texting while driving and taking positive strides towards securing long term federal funding for our beaches through the Army Corps feasibility study. I have also remained in close contact with the County Library Director to advocate for the new library that will soon be constructed in our Village, and that will be funded completely by the County.

Today we face significant challenges, and I am motivated to find the right solutions. Living on a barrier island, we are keenly aware that continually rising sea levels threaten our ability to navigate around the island even after tropical storms, not to mention hurricanes. Though property values have risen recently, we need to remain vigilant: sea level rise not only affects insurance rates in the short term, but threatens the long term quality of island living. Additionally, the operation of Rickenbacker Causeway – with regard to both safety and access -- is an area of immediate concern. Rather than being placed in a position in which we must react to a plan presented by the County, we need to be proactive. Being a participant in the conversation and having a plan that demonstrates our needs and interests before decisions have been reached will ensure a better outcome. I pride myself on being a consensus builder with the proven temperament necessary to successfully navigate these and other challenges that lie ahead.

After getting married in 1993, my husband and I first lived in the Island Breakers on Ocean Lane Drive. For almost 30 years thereafter, we have made this island our home, raising three children (the youngest of whom is a rising senior at MAST Academy). We have never once taken our good fortune for granted. Now, for me, it is time to give back. With the enthusiastic support of my family, I am prepared, focused and motivated to serve as your Mayor.

I believe my leadership style and experience make me the right candidate for this role, and respectfully, I ask for your vote. I look forward to personally speaking with as many of you as possible between now and August 23rd, to hear your concerns and collectively create our vision for the future of Key Biscayne.