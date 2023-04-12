Phyllis Crystal celebrates 95 years of vibrant life

Phyllis Crystal, a 30-year resident of Key Biscayne and member of the Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association, celebrated her 95th birthday at the ladies' golf luncheon at Crandon Park last week.

Born in Brooklyn in 1928, Phyllis also resides in East Hampton part of the year.

Phyllis, whose spouse passed away several years ago, boasts a family of three children, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She credits a lifetime of vigorous physical activity for her longevity.

Formerly an avid skier and tennis player, Phyllis walks, and participates in yoga and stretching exercise classes at the Community Center five days a week.