‘Pianist of the impossible’ returns to Key Biscayne Piano Festival for concert Friday

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival has delighted music lovers of all ages for several years, and their 2022-23 season is proving to be no exception.

First bringing an orchestra for a beautiful holiday concert under the christmas tree in December, and later showcasing Spanish-Dutch talent Albert Cano Smit in January, they’re preparing their next feat – bringing back Francesco Libetta, a fan-favorite artist.

Returning to the Key for a third time, the Italian virtuoso Libetta will perform a one-hour concert starting at 7 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 24) at the Crossbridge Church, located at 160 Harbor Drive.

It should once again be a treat. The pianist has been described as a “poet-aristocrat of the keyboard with the profile and carriage of a Renaissance prince," by M. Gurewitsch of The New York Times. The French documentary filmmaker Bruno Monsaingeon has called him “one of the most brilliant virtuoso prodigies of our time” as well as “the pianist of the impossible."

The one-hour concert is free to the public. Seating will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis, and the event will be the second concert of the season organized in collaboration with the Miami International Piano Festival.

Libetta is known for graceful interpretations of rigorous pieces, and he will be bringing his revered energy to the Friday program, which will include works by composers Mendelssohn, Chopin, Prokofiev and Beethoven. Here is the full program:

Mendelssohn: Songs without words

Op.38 no.6 in A flat Major, “Duetto"; Op. 53 n. 2 in E flat Major; Op. 67 n. 4 in C Major ,“Spinning Song"; and Op. 62 n. 6 A Major, “Spring Melody"

Chopin

Nocturne in E-flat major, Op. 9, No. 2

Prokofiev

Piano Sonata No. 7 in B♭ major, Op. 83

Beethoven

Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109.

For more information, call (305) 361-2770 or email info@keypianofestival.org. And to visit the Key Biscayne Piano Festival’s website, click here.