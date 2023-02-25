Pianist Rachel Naomi Kudo to perform Chopin at the Community Center on Sunday

Of course, classical music lovers will never get to watch 18th Century Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin perform live, but Key Biscayne concert goers can see an artist who's a virtuoso in performing his work.

Internationally renowned pianist Rachel Naomi Kudo will perform in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, February 26 at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

Kudo was placed second three times in the National Chopin Piano Competition in Miami in 2005, 2010 and 2015. The event occurs every five years.

Kudo's performance Sunday is part of the Key Biscayne 2023 Music Concert Series, staged in collaboration with the Chopin Foundation of the United States, a non-profit that supports young musicians pursuing a career in classic music. The foundation has an office in North Bay Village.

Kudo, currently on tour in Italy, was unavailable for comment.

According to her official bio, Kudo was born to Japanese-Korean parents and spent most of her childhood in Japan. She began her music career at the Music Institute of Chicago.

She has performed in classical music competitions throughout the world and finished in second place three times at the National Chopin Piano Competition in Miami.

Blanka Rosenstiel created the first National Chopin Piano Competition in Miami in 1975, put on in collaboration with the University of Miami’s School of Music. Its success inspired Mrs. Rosenstiel to establish the Chopin Foundation of the United States in 1977.

Barbara Muze, executive director at the Chopin Foundation, said the non-profit has been collaborating with local cities for the concert series for 10 years.

"It's a great way to celebrate his classical music and make it accessible to everyone in the community," she said. "It's a great partnership in which we provide amazing piano performers and people appreciate their work. The concerts are free and open to everyone."

For more information on the concert series, call (305) 365-7570