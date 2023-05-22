Piccolini Bambini offers Key Biscayne preschoolers a safe place to have their imaginations inspired

The philosophy of Piccolini Bambini is to be a school where children are inspired by their curiosity to learn. For children from ages 3 months to 5 years, the school turns a child’s summer vacation into a summer of exploration.

The Piccolini Bambini program inspires imagination through activities. They offer in-house field trips and special visitors, while balancing the needs and interests of each child.

Older, Kindergarten-aged students are empowered to learn based on their interests. The children are given the opportunities to create, construct, design, investigate and invent.

The curriculum is based on the ground-breaking early childhood educational concepts developed by the philosophers Loris Malaguzzi and Maria Montessori.

Stephanny Nieto and Jackeline Mardones opened Piccolini Bambini on Key Biscayne in April of this year. The idea, however, first hatched in 2017.

“We wanted to create a healthy, safe environment in order to provide the best educational experience for students, parents and staff,” said Nieto.

The school is open year round, offering classes in Yoga, Italian, soccer, music and art, along with their regular curriculum.

Mardones had previously owned a preschool with her husband ,Francesco Mardones, called Piccolini Bambini Midtown. “The Midtown school… had an impressive impact on the community,” said Nieto.

Nieto and Mardones decided to bring the concept to Key Biscayne.

“We wished to bring the highest education quality to the community of Key Biscayne, which is constantly searching for the best options for their children,” said Nieto.

Mardones, the mother of two boys, began her journey in preschool education as a swimming coach. When it was time for her children to start school she made the decision to start a school that was going to be the family's “life project.”

“I wanted to build a loving, harmonious educational place for my children,” she said.

Nieto, the mother of a boy, studied Clinical Psychology, which gave her the opportunity to work closely with children and families. “There I discovered my passion for early childhood education,” she said.

Nieto and Mardones have been working with children for more than six years. To remain transparent and ensure a safe environment, Piccolini Bambini offers parents access to the classroom through a system of cameras.

The class groups are: infants, toddlers, PK2, PK3, PK4 and Kindergarten. The school is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with flexible drop off, and pick-up times.

The school is located at 660 Crandon Blvd. # 110. For more information, go to www.piccolibambinipreschool.com, email infokb@piccolibambini.com, or call (786) 765-7635