In June of 2016, Venezuela born Alicia Otero and her close friend Gladys Escotet co-founded and opened a pilates studio in Key Biscayne, Pilates Zone, and for seven years the women have offered this healthy fitness option, helping improve the lifestyle of the Key Biscayne community.

Pilates Zone offers private and group classes, as well as specialized classes for runners, golfers, tennis players and expecting mothers. Pilates Zone opened its first studio in Caracas back in 2005 – Zona Pilates – and it is considered the Pilates pioneer of Venezuela and Latin America.

The success of the Key Biscayne studio stems from its highly qualified team, each trained in accredited institutions and refreshing their skills at seminars and conferences. Another reason is the studio’s environment – designed to be an oasis for peace and harmony. There are two rooms, one for group classes and the other for one-on-one classes and circuit classes.

The Key Biscayne studio tailors its plans to each student’s physical condition and personal goals. To start, students receive an instructor’s assessment to ensure that each has individualized plans to fit their own fitness journey.

From Monday-Friday, the studio offers seven morning Pilates classes, from 7:00 am a 1:00 pm, and three afternoon classes. On weekends, there are seven classes.

In the afternoons, Pilates Zone offers one of the trendiest exercises: Aerial Silks. This class helps girls understand focus and the connection between body and mind. Plus, it’s a great exercise – fun, challenging and artistic.

Alicia studied in Venezuelan primary school and high school, then graduated with a degree in Urban Studies from Georgia State University. She completed an MBA in Caracas, Venezuela at IESA institute, then studied business administration at Yale University.

She comes from a family of entrepreneurial women. In 1926, her grandmother, Mila Fernandez de Espinosa, started (with her husband) the biggest ice cream factory in Caracas, Venezuela, “Helados EFE.” Her mother, Alicia Espinosa de Otero, later became president, running the business until it was sold to Venezuela’s corporation Empresa Polar.

In 1998, Alicia developed (with her brother and cousin) a hamburger franchise in Venezuela called Chipis Burger, eventually operating 10 restaurants, until 2016, when she sold them and moved to the US.

Alicia started Pilates Zone in Key Biscayne, where her daughter had started her Pilates practice. Her daughter is now the COO of Polestar Education (the biggest Pilates school worldwide).

Studio Hours

Mon-Fri 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Sat – Sun 8:00 am -12 pm

