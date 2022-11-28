‘Pinta Miami’ returns to spotlight Latin American art, this time at a Coconut Grove venue

If You Go

Pinta Miami 2022. Nov. 30 - Dec. 4.

The Hangar, 3385 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove.

The Latin American art fair “Pinta Miami” opens Nov. 30 in a new site, The Hangar in Coconut Grove. Director Diego Costa Peuser decided to use a new stage to deliver Ibero-American creative energy to Miami for a few days.

After two years with Covid-19 restrictions, Pinta is integrating into a period of fabulous art in Miami, coinciding with the Art Basel exhibition and other high-level exhibitions that convert this city into a global arts capital.

“I am in love with this new place in Coconut Grove,” said Peuser at a press conference last week. “I hope it is a success, and a relaunch for Pinta – in a new place, and with an incredible environment of the sea and boats, which will make going to see art even more enjoyable.''

In its 16th anniversary, Pinta presents works from 17 countries, and again ventures into a new concept: Blending state-of-the-art technology with in-person presentations.

The fair also brings the novelty of the first exhibition in the Metaverse.

In line with Pinta's commitment to disseminate Ibero-American modern and contemporary art, this year's edition includes interdisciplinary exhibitions. It is curated by: Omar-Pascual Castillo, Mario Gioia and José Antonio Navarrete, for the Main Section; Oscar Roldán-Alzate, in the Solo-Duo Projects and Main Section sections; Félix Suazo, for Special Projects; Florencia Portocarrero, in NEXT; Gean Moreno, for Intersections; Pascal Tarabay, for the Pinta Design section; Veronica Santalla, for the Media Point section; and the architect Daniel Fischer, for the design and spatial distribution of the fair.

Pinta Miami seeks to support artistic practice through awards. This year, the NEXT Prize will be awarded for the first time for the most cohesive and comprehensive exhibit.

The festival will also feature a tribute to artist Ides Kihlen, who just turned 105 and who is the subject of an exhibition at the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Buenos Aires and is winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Fine Arts.

Finally, Pinta is the first major art fair to present an exhibition of digital art in the Metaverse.