Pitch your tent underwater: budding scuba youth join Diver’s Paradise summer camps for fun, education and certification

Showcasing an island atmosphere of seclusion and relaxation in Crandon Marina, Key Biscayne, Diver’s Paradise has planned exciting, safe and educational youth scuba camps for budding diving enthusiasts.

“We have every kind of exciting scuba opportunity for kids and teenagers,” Growth & Development Manager Isabella Gukeisen said. “There are camps for kids to blow bubbles & become comfortable underwater, some designed for future ocean ecologists to take on ocean pollution & champion marine preservation and others for young students who want to learn CPR & first aid.”

Working closely with the world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), the Diver’s Paradise summer offerings run from June to August, with camps lasting five days or more.

“To call it fun doesn’t do it justice,” Managing Director Michael Casey said. “There’s no other place where you can experience the wonders of the underwater world, learn something that will change your life forever and have a blast doing it.”

The 40-year-old scuba center also features a professional institute that is the only state-licensed scuba diving education facility in Miami. With a curriculum of higher learning that covers the programs and courses certified by PADI, Diver’s Paradise offers a boat fleet of Newton Dive Specials for private charters and classes, a scuba gear shop and all levels of scuba instruction from recreational to professional.

“Diver’s Paradise is here to nurture a kid’s love of the water,” Casey said. “We keep their passion alive, grow with them and prepare them for being an adult in this brilliant open water universe.”

All youth camps require parental consent and have select age criteria for each program. For inquiries regarding student groups, age requirements, youth camps pricing, please contact isabella@keydivers.com.

The dive center is open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.