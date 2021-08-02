Discussions about transportation, safety and resiliency improvements to the Rickenbacker Causeway have stirred plenty of questions, created a lot of comments and triggered a variety of emotions among residents of Key Biscayne.

But one thing appears to be certain: the entire process will take several years.

Village Manager Steve Williamson and Mayor Mike Davey recently met with officials from the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS) and came away with a better idea of what the Village’s role will be in this venture.

“I think we’re confident,” Williamson said. “We have a strong partnership with County Parks and our commissioner (District 7 representative Raquel A. Regalado), and we are going to be included in the process.”

Residents can hear the latest — and offer ideas — during a Miami-Dade County virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To register to participate in the virtual meeting, click here.

Last month, the County approved a resolution that accepted an unsolicited proposal for the Rickenbacker Causeway that came into County offices back in March. The resolution gave authority to the County Mayor to move ahead with the RFP (request for proposal) that could eventually lead to a bidding process on proposals with several firms submitting bids on the project.

“For people to better understand the unsolicited proposal, they can take a look at the Plan Z Consortium’ concept at planzmiami.com.” Williamson said.

The RFP residents will learn more about on Wednesday is based on the “project purpose” outlined in the unsolicited proposal, and not necessarily the details of the proposal itself.

“It’s a matter of semantics, and that’s where it can get,” Williamson said.

The Plan Z Consortium consists of equity investor entity Partners Group (USA) Inc., and consulting entities Zyscovich Architects and J. Kardys Strategies LLC, and calls “for the design, build, finance, operation and maintenance of a proposed project that provides a solution for vehicles, bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements, development and expansion of parkland and beachfront along the Rickenbacker Causeway, replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, and sea level rise coastal resiliency improvements, and maintenance of the Rickenbacker and Venetian Causeways.”

Like Williamson, Davey also came away from Friday’s meeting with the County Parks Director Maria Nardi with a good outlook.

“I think it was a positive conversation,” he said. “They are listening to us. Look, we made our position pretty clear that we want to be part of the design process and that our goal is to see a transportation plan that contains recreational elements, and not vice-versa, and they agreed we need to have something to work for all of us.”

Wednesday’s public meeting will allow County officials to integrate comments and ideas into the RFP, with a plan to release the RFP later this month for approximately 90 days to allow time for prospective bidders to come in with their own plans to challenge the Plan Z Consortium.

Then, Williamson said, it will follow a two-step process.

Based on the initial RFP, County officials, including engineers and financial officers, will gather proposals and select the best one. That winner will then enter into an interim agreement.

“Two things will occur at that point: a robust engagement with the community and stakeholders, which is good to hear, and then development of a concept for designing, building, and financing for maintenance and long-term operations at Rickenbacker and Venetian causeways (both in the same RFP),” Williamson said. “We’re excited that there is this interim step.”

The process doesn’t end there. Once the community engagement and concept are done, a final design plan, financial plan and operations plan will be officially presented to the Board of County Commissioners for their approval.

Williamson said that the County Parks officials estimate that the two-step process will take about a year.

“In a perfect world, by next August, we’ll know what the concept is (and what it entails),” he said. “The second agreement will be based on the approved project concept and will start the design part of the plan. Part of the design will include a project development study and will offer more opportunities for community engagement. We are probably we’re looking at another year to begin construction.”

After that, “there’s no way I could estimate” the timetable for final construction, Williamson said.

“Important in all of this is that the money from the tolls won’t cross over to the Venetian,” he added. “We support that causeway, but our main interest is the (Rickenbacker Causeway) toll money is not mixed (with their project).”

Meanwhile, there was no word if a recently postponed County Parks community meeting would still take place regarding at least four ideas for immediate improvements for bicycle safety on the causeway. One idea was calling for barriers to be placed next to the bike lane, while another called for the repurposing of a traffic lane to widen the bike lane.

A meeting to discuss with Key Biscayne residents, hosted by Commissioner Regalado, does appear to be on the horizon, but no firm date has yet been set..

Both causeways are traveled by more than 11 million vehicles, 500,000 cyclists and 250,000 pedestrians yearly, according to official reports.

“This is a big project, and is very important for the Village and residents of Key Biscayne. This is our only way in and only way out. We must have safe road access to and from the Key in normal times, for emergencies and during disasters, Williamson said of the causeway plan.

“I ask citizens to make their concerns heard on August 4,”