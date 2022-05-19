Have you ever watched “Shark Tank,” in which Kevin O'Leary occasionally gets that gleam in his eye, cracks a wry smile, and says, “All roads always lead back to Mr. Wonderful” after his fellow TV stars don't see a million-dollar entrepreneurial connection?

Bernard Zyscovich sees himself as Miami’s “Mr. Wonderful” -- that is, if he’s not already to his family, friends and co-workers.

The planner, architect, casual cyclist and the man behind a pair of “Plan Z” proposals to improve safety and enhance the appearance and amenities along the Rickenbacker Causeway was back in the conversation Tuesday during the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Two days after the death of two cyclists who were reportedly riding in the green-painted bike lane, but yet were struck by a Jeep, Commissioner Raquel Regalado was pleading for immediate safety improvements – and a closer look into long-term plans for the causeway, as well.

Regalado, whose District 7 encompasses Key Biscayne, said that under Florida law, bicyclists have the right to be on roads and streets. Even the pack cyclists riding in pelotons. But, what the county has done, she said, “is say that bike lanes are a priority, so folks who don’t want to be in the street with the cars can be in these bike lanes and be safe. And the ‘Be Safe’ part is what we are talking about ... The big question is, are they safe? And are we doing everything we can to ensure their safety?"

She pointed out that certain parts of the Rickenbacker Causeway are deemed more dangerous for cyclists.

“We’ve already cleared the bike lane.We already paid for the very expensive green paint. We’ve already taken up the space,” she said, praising previous efforts.”I’m just asking for an analysis to see what we can do right now so we can make it safer.

“Education is not the answer to everything. If we’re teaching kids to use the bike lanes, and the lanes aren't safe.”

In the meantime, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava agreed to invest $250,000 for divider barriers to be placed in the most urgently needed areas.

“I think we can find immediate, and long-term solutions," said Regalado, speaking not only about bike safety but also the complete scope of Rickenbacker improvements. “I’m willing to sit down ... Everything is on the table. We were once talking about collecting bicycle tolls ... Are we going to revive Plan Z? Are we going to do something else? We have to fix the (Bear Cut) bridge at some point, so are we going to incorporate bike safety into that?”

A three-page letter from Zyscovich and his Plan Z Consortium partner Jack Kardys was sent to Mayor Cava, County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz and the rest of the commissioners on Monday afternoon.

The letter outlined what “seems to have been lost in the shuffle” after the time limit had expired on the first Plan Z proposal, and then the second Plan Z Consortium Request for Proposal was eventually rescinded by Mayor Cava after numerous RFP procedural concerns were raised.

The letter, perhaps not coincidentally, was delivered the day after Sunday's tragedy -- bringing the total to seven fatalities involving a vehicle and a bike since 2006 on the causeway -- and does not mention the incident.

But, in the letter, Zyscovich thanks county officials for having “the opportunity to have worked with the county and community for almost 10 years in a labor of love to improve automotive traffic flow, replace and harden infrastructure against climate change impacts, create safe bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure, and improve recreational access for everyone along the Rickenbacker Causeway.”

Zyscovich, who was unwinding this week in the Caribbean for a birthday vacation with his wife, called Jan. 19 “a day of disappointment” after Mayor Cava’s decision to rescind, but he wanted to share “the lessons we have learned throughout this process,” applauding “equity” in the process. He said he was willing to provide yet another detailed presentation “as you proceed with the causeway renovation process.”

He also wanted to clarify that the Rickenbacker Causeway is no single stakeholder’s “driveway,” but rather “a regional transportation and recreation corridor built and operated by the county for equitable access to regional public parks, beaches, schools, attractions, Biscayne Bay, research facilities, workplaces, municipal facilities, and homes.”

That definition, he said, would likely encourage broader participation in the public engagement process.

He added that by ensuring accurate, publicly accessible data, it “will ensure equity is at the core of the process, and not emotion and vitriol.”

Zyscovich also brought up how much funds are generated for each of the four tolling groups -- SunPass, Toll-by-Plate, resident and commuter plans, what that percentage is of total annual causeway revenue. This is something Regalado wanted answers to, on behalf of the Village, earlier this week before she could proceed on specific plans for possibly replacing Bear Cut Bridge.

Other questions Zyscovich raised in his letter::

- What do traffic studies indicate about the current and future traffic volume and the number of lanes needed?

- Are there adequate lanes for the volume of traffic or does it warrant an overhead highway to bypass Virginia Key?

- How might service roads be integrated in the design to reduce traffic slowdowns?

- How might Special Event traffic plans be improved to better accommodate popular large-scale activities, including better use of public transportation, transportation alternatives and mainland parking?

- What are the best practices used in great cities around the country and the world to build and operate safe, efficient, and beautiful causeways and complete streets?

- “Everyone in Miami-Dade deals with traffic and school zones at certain times every day,” he wrote. “We found a way to address certain stakeholder interests by dedicating an express lane to accommodate stakeholder interests without unnecessary expensive and potentially unsightly infrastructure. We would be pleased to share it with county traffic engineers for their review.”

Zyscovich also echoed a point that Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey made early in the aforementioned process: The ultimate decision on how to improve the causeway will influence the 2.8 million county residents and the 2 million annual visitors to the island.

“Communities like Hialeah, Opalocka and West Kendall, (which) lack coastal parks and bay access, have historically used the Rickenbacker Causeway road shoulders for their family picnics, fishing and swimming,” Zyscovich wrote.

“These county residents continue to faithfully pay their tolls and at far higher rates than some. They should be directly engaged in the upcoming county-directed NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process, so they understand the countywide benefits of traffic, bicycle, resiliency, fishing pier, park, and bay access improvements provided for in the county’s Comprehensive Development Master Plan and supported in the proposed Rickenbacker improvements.

“On an annualized basis, it is their tolls that finance 95% of causeway construction, maintenance, operations, and debt service.”

Zyscovich also thanked the county leaders for “adopting Vision Zero for bicycle and pedestrian safety, and encouraging a comprehensive approach that includes bike ped (pedestrian) improvements in the future Rickenbacker planning, design and construction process.”

He also mentioned the county could be getting assistance from the President Biden-signed infrastructure bill. Another $5 billion was approved in Washington this week to be used exclusively for safer bicycle lanes and speed cameras in the wake of the rising number of fatalities when it comes to vehicles and bikes (and pedestrians).

“We love this community and every structure and blade of grass and tree that makes it a world-class place to live, work and play,” read the letter from Zyscovich and Kardys. “We have dedicated our lives, both professionally and personally, to improving the quality of life for everyone who lives here. It is our belief that the critical decision for the Rickenbacker’s future will be keeping the project and subsequent RFP holistic in its approach.

“Any contractor will tell you, phased construction over many years is neither cost-effective nor tolerable by residents and businesses,” the letter continued. “A piecemeal approach will only risk delaying design and construction and inevitably prioritize resources in a way that will potentially shortchange the bicycle, pedestrian, resiliency, and park-user community.

“Please keep the vision for the Rickenbacker comprehensive and all-inclusive.”