Three items brought before the Local Planning Agency, which met before last week’s Village Council meeting, all garnered unanimous approval later in the evening.

* The first reading of an ordinance to continue allowing expanded outdoor restaurant space was approved with three conditions that were brought forth by about 90% of the area’s restaurateurs: not requiring costly logos on all the napkins (once required to track whose trash it is); allowing outdoor music within an ambient sound range; and not requiring removal furniture to be stored after hours (because of the expanded number of chairs and tables).

* A text amendment that encourages bicycle and golf cart use over vehicles also was approved. The amendment requires new construction to provide bicycle parking and allows (but not required) new and existing commercial properties to exchange a portion of vehicular parking (up to 30%) for bicycle and golf cart parking.

For every vehicle parking space taken away, for instance, one bicycle and one golf cart space would be required to replace that.

“If we’re gonna expand outdoor dining, we have limited opportunities (to park vehicles),” Building, Zoning & Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher said.

Resident Michele Estevez was concerned there already are limited parking spaces in commercial centers, but Calleros Gaugher reiterated this is only on a voluntary basis.

* A first reading on a proposal to allow signage for multi-tenant centers on architectural features within that center, not to be placed at a height above the story where the tenant is located or above the height of the entire building, received unanimous approval as well.

Signage shall not exceed 10% of the area of the facade of the decorative architectural feature on which the sign is placed; and the material and colors of all signs shall be compatible with the materials and colors of the building. All signage must receive the Village Manager's approval.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss wanted Calleros Gaugher to bring back the true definition of what an “architectural” actually is by the next Council meeting.