With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the island’s holiday season gets into high gear, with friends and neighbors getting ready for their Christmas culinary showcase, including a traditional Nochebuenas or Christmas Eve Feast.

To that end, a local restaurant is working hard to transform its venue and menu to deliver on its adopted holiday season theme: “Celebrate the Holidays with Family, Leave the Cooking to us.”

Boater’s Grill, known primarily as a seafood restaurant because of its waterfront location in No Name Harbor inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, is that restaurant.

To live up to their adopted theme, they will be offering a menu that includes Nochebuena dishes like Congri (black beans and rice), yuca and mojo and sweet plantains. The star of their holiday menu is their award-winning lechón asado (whole roast pork).

According to David Gonzalez, who along with his wife Reina Gonzalez own and operate Boater’s, the lechón asado recipe originates from Las Villas, Cuba, where David was introduced to his family’s special slow roasting technique that results in a crispy and very tasty chicharrón (pork rind).

The roasting process is long, according to Reina, taking an average of 4-5 hours in Boater’s specially-designed ovens. With well deserved pride, David says Boater’s lechón is much less greasy than your typical lechón.

If your gathering does not call for an entire lechón, Boater’s will be roasting perniles (pork shoulder) and bone-in paletas, as well as masas de puerco fritas (fried pork chunks) that are as delicious as the larger fare.

Due to higher vaccination rates on the island, Reina expects strong demand for pork as families are more comfortable gathering than last year. Her advice? Order early,, especially those thinking of an entire lechón. Deadline for Nochebuena or Christmas Day orders is December 17.

To reach Boater’s Grill for more information or to place an order, call (305) 361-0080.