The inaugural concert of the Key Biscayne Piano Festival’s 4th Season will take place in a special outdoor concert by the Turtle Fountain at Village Hall starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

World-renowned musical titan Frank di Polo will play the violin and trumpet alongside the gifted Edepson Gonzalez at the piano. Music will range from Baroque to Tango to Jazz, satisfying the tastes of music lovers.

Seats will be on a first-come/first-served basis.

The concert will last one hour, with no intermission. It will be held at 88 West McIntyre Street, with the audience seated on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the Village Hall, around the Turtle Fountain.

For more information, visit keypianofestival.org