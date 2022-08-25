"Please re-think this through," Council and residents opine on Village’s proposed Rickenbacker plan

One express lane past Virginia Key won't be enough, critics said, when Key Biscayne's Rickenbacker Causeway concept was presented to Village Council members during their five-hour regular meeting Wednesday night.

But, for the most part, they agreed that tackling the complex issue was worthy of praise and solidified the Village's "seat at the table" when it comes time for Miami-Dade County and City of Miami officials to pursue their course of action.

Building, Zoning & Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher, who actually began working on a concept as far back as January and later got help with illustrations from a hired consultant, was congratulated for putting together ideas that will be taken seriously.

"This is a master plan for everybody ... you’re addressing the bridge issue, the traffic, the safety with the bikes," said Vice Mayor Brett Moss, who did express his concern with potential bottlenecks on Sunday afternoons, for example, around Virginia Key if only one through-lane was available.

Former Councilmember and mayoral candidate Luis “Lucho” De La Cruz was among the residents who thought the concept work was "magnificent," as he called it, but he asked to "please re-think this through" before submitting a concept to the County with just one express lane around the Marine Stadium area.

Calleros Gaugher, who said the one lane is 18 feet wide that would allow for emergency vehicles to pass, will come back to the Oct. 11 Village Council meeting with a concept showing multiple lanes there, if it's possible, based on the consultant's recommendations.

Moss said the traffic studies are needed because "those will start determining if this works or not," he said.

The Village's concept, calling for separated bike and pedestrian lanes with a built-in resiliency factor and localized traffic lanes with connecting loops and two elevated roadways to address conflict points, did seem complex to some at first look.

One thing that residents, such as Ceci Sanchez and Fausto Gomez, and several Council members, agreed on was that a traffic study should be a priority.

Councilman Ignacio Segurola, who said he appreciated the effort, saw "more downsides than upsides," including the lack of a scientific traffic study; foreseeing potential accidents "by doing all these ins and outs with all these merges;" re-creating similar problems as there are now with cars crossing over bicycle lanes; and who would be paying for "an expressway to Key Biscayne."

"I see that it's a nice drawing. but I don't think it's feasible."

Village Manager Steve Williamson said, "We were asked in a motion from Council in March to do what we've done here, and we've done what no one has done before and that is talked to every stakeholder while attempting to show what's important to us."

The next step, once the final concept is in place, is to present it to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who will go forward on a joint master plan with engineering and funding opportunities to follow.

Councilman Luis Lauredo didn't like the idea of creating lanes just for the fitness type of cyclists, a "sport" for a small minority.

"This is not Amsterdam," he said, pointing out maybe 100 people would use it daily for that cause. "How many people ride to Brickell (to work)? Ten or 20?"

He preferred while things are put in motion, which could take years, to "do the simple things now" for safety reasons, such as installing signs, adding police enforcement, and "making the speed whatever you want to make it (just make it consistent). The time for action is now and it's doable now. ... It's not a criticism (of your work), but it's a process."

The changes in speeds along the Rickenbacker Causeway into the Village are problematic.

Williamson agreed, saying there are five speed changes in one direction and four in another.

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey agreed that he and Williamson would talk to Mayor Cava about getting a consistent speed because "35 is silly. Maybe 40, or preferably 45" would be ideal, he said.