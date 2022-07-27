Police Blotter/ July 1 to 25

Here is a summary of action taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during July, taken from the department’s logs:

July 1, 2022

Officers contacted 4 individuals at the Beach Park. Everyone was issued a written warning for trespassing.



Police responded to a disturbance between a tow truck driver and a car owner on Crandon Blvd. A report was completed.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Harbor Drive by contacting the housekeeper who advised that the alarm had been set off accidentally.



After a golfcart was stranded on Crandon Blvd, police helped move it out of the roadway.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Harbor Drive. The driver was issued a citation and a report was completed.



Officers responded regarding a stolen Go Trax scooter on Island Drive and completed a report.

July 2, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered the rear door of a Cadillac Escalade completely open with valuables inside of it. Officers attempted contact with no success. The door of the vehicle was secured, and a crime opportunity notice was left.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on S. Mashta Drive by contacting the housekeeper who advised them that the alarm had been set off accidentally.

Police responded regarding a business alarm on Mashta Drive. The business was checked, and all was secure.

Officers responded regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance on Crandon Blvd within the business. Police contacted the juveniles and they left without further incident.

July 3, 2022

Officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up on McIntyre St. Officers contacted a resident and they advised them that they were having phone problems. Officers responded regarding a domestic violence call on Crandon Blvd. Police contacted both parties and a male was taken into custody.

Police responded to a male trespassing on Grand Bay Drive. They searched the area but were unable to locate the male.

Officers responded regarding a bonfire on Crandon Blvd. On arrival, the fire had extinguished.

Officers responded and issued a written warning regarding complaints of loud music on Island Drive and Gulf Road.

July 4, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Allendale Road. Officers contacted the housekeeper, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Police responded to a residential alarm on Mashta Drive. The property was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded regarding a vehicular accident on Crandon Blvd. Officers completed a report and issued a citation.

Officers contacted a suspicious female laying on the grass near the southeast side of the bridge. Female was taking a break before work and was negative upon checking.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Harbor Drive. The property was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police responded regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance on Crandon Blvd within the business. The juveniles were gone on arrival.

July 5, 2022

Officers responded regarding complaints of loud noise on Harbor Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any noise.

Police responded to the beach area of Key Colony and contacted a juvenile in the process of extinguishing a bonfire on the beach. Officers recognized the juvenile from a prior contact. The juvenile was issued a civil citation and their parents were notified.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Harbor Drive. Contact was made with the housekeeper, who advised they have been having issues with the alarm.

Officers responded regarding a group of juveniles on Crandon Blvd causing a disturbance within the business. The juveniles were gone on arrival.

Police responded to a report of someone shooting off fireworks on Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the individual who was shooting off fireworks. He was advised of the rules regarding fireworks.

Officers responded regarding a loud music/noise complaint on Island Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner. The owner advised they were outside talking, and no music was being played. The owner was advised of the Village noise ordinance.

July 6, 2022

Officers completed a report regarding a lost driver’s license on Woodcrest Rd.

Officers responded regarding the theft of a Cannondale bicycle on Crandon Blvd.

Police responded regarding a dog being on the beach. Officers searched the location and were unable to locate any animals.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Harbor Drive. The property was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded regarding two electric bicycles being stolen from the victim’s garage on Ridgewood Rd.

July 7, 2022

Officers responded to the area regarding a group of juveniles making noise on Fernwood Drive. They searched the area and were unable to locate any juveniles.

Police responded regarding complaints of loud music on Enid Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to an accident on Crandon Blvd. A report was completed, and a citation was issued.

Officers responded regarding reportee wanting to make a complaint of fraud involving Airbnb renters.

Police completed a report for lost rings on Buttonwood Drive.

Officers completed a report regarding a lost wallet on Crandon Blvd.

Officers responded regarding a business alarm on Mashta Drive. The business was checked, and all was secure.

July 8, 2022

Officers completed a crime opportunity notice regarding several unoccupied bicycles left unsecure in a driveway on Heather Drive.

Police responded to a residential alarm on Harbor Drive. The property was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded regarding a business alarm on Mashta Drive. The business was checked, and all was secure.

Contact was made with two juveniles in possession of alcohol inHampton Park. The parents of the juveniles were contacted and responded to the park.

July 9, 2022

Contact was made with 4 juveniles headed to Beach Park with Fireworks. The parents were contacted and responded to the scene. All juveniles were issued a curfew warning.

Officers responded to a business alarm on Crandon Blvd. Officers contacted an employee, who was working on the lock. The alarm was set off accidentally.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Island Drive. Officers conducted a record check of the unoccupied vehicle, and the vehicle was okay.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at Harbor Point. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

July 10, 2022

Officers responded regarding loud construction noise on Mashta Drive. Officers did not locate any noise or workers. Police responded regarding a male stealing a 6-pack of beer on Harbor Drive. A report was completed.

July 11, 2022

Officers contacted two juveniles attempting to fish from the Mashta Bridge. They were advised of the Village Ordinance.

Police responded to the 7-11 regarding a customer causing a disturbance. On arrival, the customer had already left.

July 12, 2022

KBPD, KBFD, and Border Patrol worked together regarding migrants washing ashore on Crandon Blvd.

Officers responded regarding a suspicious male. Police canvassed the area (Crandon Blvd) with negative results.

Police responded regarding a delivery truck striking a pole on Crandon Blvd. A report was completed.

Officers responded to a juvenile falling off their bicycle inside Key Colony. The juvenile was transported by KBFD to a medical facility. The parents were notified.

Police responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Crandon Blvd. There were no injuries on arrival and a report was completed.

July 13, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers contacted a suspicious vehicle on Cypress Drive. A records check was completed, and all was okay.

Officers responded regarding an alarm activation and contacted the manager on scene at Crandon Blvd. He advised it was accidental.

Police responded to a 9-11 hang-up and contacted the property manager on Harbor Drive. He advised it was accidental.

Officers responded to the theft of an electrical scooter on Woodcrest Rd. Officers contacted the victim, who advised his scooter was taken from the carport where it was not secure.

Police responded to a business alarm on Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the cleaning crew, who advised them the alarm was set off accidentally.

Officers responded to the Key Colony entry regarding a disturbance between security and a homeowner. Officers documented the incident.

July 14, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Allendale Rd. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to a minor traffic accident on Crandon Blvd and completed a report.

A homeowner called and advised 2 electric scooters were stolen overnight on Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and completed a report.

July 15, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music on Woodcrest Rd. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Police responded regarding a residential alarm on Harbor Drive. The premise as checked, and all appeared secure. Detectives arrested a white male for slander on Crandon Blvd. He was transported to TGK.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Harbor Drive. Contact was made with the technician, who advised he was testing the alarm.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Warren Lane. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate a vehicle.

Police responded to a business alarm on Crandon Blvd. The business was checked, and all was secure.

Officers responded to an accident involving a child on Crandon Blvd. The child was treated on scene by KBFD. The driver was issued a citation.

July 16, 2022

Officers responded to the Ritz Carlton regarding a missing elderly female. A purple alert was issued, and she was recovered later in the day in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers responded regarding a stolen Range Rover on Harbor Drive. The vehicle was entered into the system and detectives are investigating.

Police responded to the Ritz and contacted a security officer. The officer advised he contacted a suspicious male on the property taking photos. The male was gone on arrival and a report was completed.

Officers were contacted by a resident who wanted to report an unknown female walking her dog inside of her property on Harbor Drive.

Police responded to a loud music complaint on Crandon Blvd. Officers contacted a female and advised her of the complaint. No noise or violations were observed.

July 17, 2022

Officers contacted several individuals inside of the park who had their dogs without a leash. They were advised of the leash law and complied.

Officers contacted a construction crew working and making noise on Pacific Rd. They stopped the work once advised of the Village Ordinance.

Police responded to a minor traffic accident on Crandon Blvd and completed a report.

KBPD and KBFD responded regarding reports of a dog bite on Crandon Blvd. Contact was made with a female who did receive a small puncture wound. The other party was on-scene, and their dig was on a leash.

July 18, 2022

Officers responded regarding a hit and run accident, causing property damage on Ocean Lane Drive. A police report was completed.

Police completed a minor accident report involving a pick-up truck and a garbage truck at Warren Ln. & Westwood Drive.

Officers completed a theft report of a bicycle on Crandon Blvd.

Police responded to a business alarm on Crandon Blvd. Officers checked the business and contacted the call-out.

July 19, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers contacted the homeowner because their garage door was completely open. A crime opportunity notice was completed.

Officers left a crime opportunity notice for bicycles left unsecured in the carport area.

Police responded to assist fire with a medical call on Harbor Drive. The female patient was transported to JMH.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious male on Crandon Blvd. & Grand Bay Drive. Officers contacted the male who was in possession of a large machete. The male was taken into custody and transported to TGK.

Police responded to reports of loud music on Gulf Rd. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

July 20, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music on Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

While patrolling the Mashta Bridge, officers discovered a fishing trap. The trap was impounded and placed into evidence.

Officers responded regarding a minor traffic accident on Harbor Drive. A report was completed.

Police responded to a business alarm on Crandon Blvd. Contact was made with the key holder, and they advised it was an accident.

Officers responded regarding a minor traffic accident on Ocean Lane Drive. A report was completed.

Police responded to a disturbance between a 15-year-old and an adult on Ocean Drive. Contact was made with the adult, and she advised she wanted to document the disturbance. July 21, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and/or noise on Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted a resident, and no noise could be heard.

Police responded to an accident involving a cyclist on Crandon Blvd. and Harbor Drive. A report was written, and citations were issued.

Officers responded to an accident involving a postal truck and a truck on Harbor Drive. A report was written, and a citation was issued.

A resident responded to the police station to report a lost passport and missing documents on Ocean Drive.

Officers contacted the reportee, who advised she lost a small black purse and her driving permit on Caribbean Rd.

Police responded to 7-11 regarding a dispute between a customer and employee. On arrival, the dispute was resolved.

July 22, 2022

Officers responded regarding reports of loud music and noise on Fernwood Rd. On arrival, Officers could not locate any violations.

Police responded to a single car accident on Hampton Lane. Officers wrote a report and issued a citation.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Pacific Rd. On arrival, officers found the front door open and contacted the owner. The owner advised he must have not locked the front door causing the alarm to ring.

Officers responded to a business alarm on Crandon Blvd. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to a residential alarm on Glenridge Rd. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to the location regarding two unlocked vehicles being stolen on Mashta Rd.. The vehicles were captured via the LPR. A report was completed, and the owner did not want to prosecute.

Police responded to a residential alarm on Glenridge Rd. The residence was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise on Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised her to bring her gathering inside. She was also advised of the Village Noise Ordinance.

July 23, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers located a completely open garage door, leading to the home (60 Island Drive). While checking the residence they also found the sliding door unlocked. Officers contacted the resident and left a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to an alarm at KB-8. The school was checked, and all appeared secure.

While patrolling, officers located a garage door completely open on Glenridge Rd. The owner was contacted a crime opportunity notice was provided.

A resident filed a report for a lost purse and driver’s license on Crandon Blvd.

Officers responded to a minor traffic accident on Crandon Blvd. and Sunrise Drive and completed a driver’s exchange of information.

July 24, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise on Hampton Lane. Officers contacted the resident and wrote a written warning.

Police were contacted by a resident who was upset about the noise of his neighbor’s pool pump on Fernwood Rd. The neighbor was not home.

Officers responded to the residence regarding a stolen Rolls Royce on Ridgewood Drive. The owner was contacted and advised the car was unlocked and the FOB was inside of it.

July 25, 2022

While on patrol, officers observed an unlocked vehicle on Knollwood Drive. The officer left a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle inside of a parking lot on Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the passenger, who advised he was teaching his son how to drive.