Police Blotter / July 26 to August 15

Here is a summary of action taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department since late July to August 15 taken from the department’s logs:

July 26, 2022

Officers responded regarding a medical call to Grand Bay Estates. A male was Baker Acted and transported to a medical facility.

Officers responded to a single vehicle accident in the 200 block of Crandon Blvd. and completed a report.

Officers responded to a report of a group of juveniles causing a disturbance in the 400 block of Crandon Blvd. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anything.

Officers responded to CVS regarding a disturbance caused by juveniles. Officer contacted the parents and the juveniles. The juveniles were issued a written trespass warning.

July 27, 2022

Officers responded regarding a medical call on Buttonwood Dr. Officers contacted a male and he was transported to the hospital.

Officers completed a report regarding Identity theft from a resident on Allendale Rd.

Officers were dispatched to E. Enid Dr regarding a group of juveniles creating noise from the building area. On arrival, the officers were advised the kids had left already.

July 28, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Glenridge Rd. The home was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near the Marine Stadium. A traffic stop was attempted, and the vehicle fled. A BOLO was issued and it was later discovered the vehicle was stolen from a residence in Key Biscayne. The vehicle was unlocked, and the FOB was inside of the vehicle.

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress on Ocean Dr.. Officers contacted both parties and learned the disturbance was over money owed for some work. The money was paid, and the disturbance was resolved.

Police located a lost wallet in the 7-11 and contacted the owner. The owner responded to the police station and retrieved their property.

Officers responded to reports of loud music on Curtiswood Dr.. Officers contacted the homeowner, and the music was turned off.

July 29, 2022

Officers contacted a 10-year-old boy with a loose dog on Crandon Blvd. and they contacted the mother and advised of the leash requirements for dogs.

Officers responded to a business alarm on Harbor Dr. Officers contacted an employee, who said it was accidental.

Officers completed a fraud report regarding a scheme on Galen Dr.

Officers responded to a vehicle accident on Crandon Blvd in the 200 block and completed a report.

July 30, 2022

Officers encountered an intoxicated juvenile shortly after midnight on the 500 block of Crandon Blvd. The juvenile was transported to the hospital and his adult brother was contacted.

Police completed a report for a lost wallet on the 700 block of Crandon Blvd.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on W. Mashta Dr. Officers contacted the housekeeper, who had set the alarm off accidentally.

Officers located an iPhone on Harbor Dr. and impounded it for safekeeping.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Island Dr. Officers discovered an open window. The owner advised workers left it open by mistake.

Police responded regarding reports of a loud television on the 100 block on Crandon Blvd. Officers contacted the homeowner, who was sleeping. No noise was observed.

July 31, 2022

KBPD units assisted with a single vehicle accident on Rickenbacker Causeway until more County units arrived.

Officers were dispatched regarding a group of juveniles on Ocean Lane Dr. causing a disturbance. The juveniles were gone on arrival. Officers circulated the area, and no one was located.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Cape Florida Dr. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure. The homeowner was contacted.

Officers contacted an individual on Grand Bay wishing to complete a report for a lost or stolen debit card. The report was completed, and a case card was issued.

Officers assisted KBFD with a male who had fallen off his bicycle on Harbor Dr. The male was transported to the hospital.

August 1, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Greenwood Dr. On arrival, the housekeeper advised that it was a false alarm.

Officers completed a report regarding alleged insurance fraud on the 1100 block of Crandon Blvd.

August 2, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered the garage door completely open on Harbor Dr., leading to the residence. Contact was made with a resident and a crime opportunity notice was provided.

While patrolling overnight on Hampton Ln., an officer discovered the garage door completely open and an unlocked vehicle. A crime opportunity notice was provided.

Officers completed a report regarding the theft of a bicycle on the 700 block of Crandon Blvd. The reportee advised this occurred between June 10 through the 15th .

Officers completed a report regarding a wallet found on Harbor Dr. The wallet was placed into evidence.

Officers completed a report regarding a found cell phone and driver’s license on Crandon Blvd. Both items were placed into evidence.

Officers completed a crime opportunity notice on Ridgewood Rd. upon discovering an unlocked vehicle.

August 3, 2022

Officers responded to a business alarm on the 300 block of Crandon Blvd.. Contact was made with an employee, and they advised it was accidental.

Officers responded to Winn-Dixie regarding an employee suspected of theft. Officers contacted the employee and issued a promise to appear.

Officers responded to a business alarm on Sunrise Dr. The business was checked, and all was secure.

August 4, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm on N. Mashta Dr. Contact was made with the housekeeper, and they advised it was accidental.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on E. Enid Dr. Contact was made with the housekeeper, and they advised it was accidental.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Curtiswood Dr. Contact was made with the homeowner, and they advised it was accidental.

Officers responded to the Chase Bank on the 300 block of Crandon Blvd. regarding an individual wanting to report a theft. The reportee advised several items were stolen from their safety deposit box. A report was completed, and the detectives will follow-up.

August 5, 2022

Officers responded regarding a 9-11 hang-up on Ocean Lane Dr. Contact was made with an elderly female, who advised she called accidentally. All was secure.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Curtiswood Dr. Contact was made with the homeowner, and they advised it was accidental.

Officers responded regarding a disturbance over a parking spot in Key Colony. Upon arrival, the van owner stated they would move the vehicle. The vehicle was moved, and the dispute was resolved.

August 6, 2022

Officers responded regarding a residential alarm on S. Mashta. Officers checked the residence, and all was secure.

Officers responded regarding a residential alarm on Cape Florida Dr. Officers checked the residence, and all was secure.

Officers responded regarding a business alarm on Crandon Blvd. Officers checked the business, and all was secure.

Officers completed a report on Atlantic Rd. regarding a missing package on Atlantic Rd.

Officers responded regarding a loud music call on Buttonwood Dr. Officers contacted the residence and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

Officers responded regarding a loud music call on Matheson Dr. Officers contacted the residence and advised them to lower the music.

August 7, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud noise on the 100 block of Crandon Blvd. Officers contacted the homeowner, who said he had some guests on his balcony. The homeowner moved his gathering indoors.

Officers responded to Hampton Lane regarding a loud music call. Officers contacted the residence and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

Officers responded to Glenridge Rd. regarding a loud music call. Officers contacted the residence and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

Officers responded regarding a loud noise complaint and dogs barking excessively on W. Enid Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

August 8, 2022

Officers responded regarding a loud noise complaint and dog barking excessively on the 100 block of Crandon Blvd. Officers issued a civil citation.

Officers located a golden Labrador around Harbor Dr. & Heather Dr. The dog was placed into their kennel, until it was reunited with its owner.

A report was completed on Village Green Way for a stolen scooter from the Community Center. Detectives are investigating the incident.

August 9, 2022

Officers responded to Woodcrest Rd regarding a damaged mailbox. A report was completed, and a case card was issued.

Officers completed a report regarding a hit and run accident on the 700 block of Crandon Blvd.

Officers responded to Ocean Dr. regarding reports of a theft. Officers contacted the reportee and she advised she had jewelry missing from her apartment. A report was completed, and detectives were contacted.

Officers responded regarding a disturbance on a County Bus. Officers contacted the male refusing to leave the bus, and he left without further incident.

Officers responded to Island Dr. regarding loud music complaints. Officers contacted the owner, and he turned down the music.

August 10, 2022

Officers completed a report for a found set of keys on the 400 block of Crandon Blvd

August 11, 2022

Officers responded to a doctor’s office on the 900 block on Crandon Blvd to assist with a combative patient. The patient was placed under Baker Act and transported to a medical facility.

Officers responded regarding 3 juveniles causing a disturbance on Woodcrest Rd. Officers circulated the area, and no one was located.

While on patrol on Curtiswood Dr., officers located an unlocked vehicle. A crime opportunity notice was left.

August 12, 2022

Officers responded to a minor accident on Fernwood Rd. & Harbor Dr.. A report was completed.

While on patrol, officers located two unsecured scooters on Ridgewood Rd. A crime opportunity notice was left.

Officers responded regarding a residential alarm on Myrtlewood Ln. The property was checked, and all was secure.

August 13, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music in the 300 block of W. Enid Dr.. Officers circulated the area and did not discover any noise.

Officers responded to the State Park to assist FWC with a male bicycle rider who had fallen. The male was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Miami Dade Police conducted the death investigation. KBPD assisted MDPD and FWC.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Crandon Blvd. to assist KBFD with a trash bin on fire.

Officers responded to Cranwood Dr. regarding an intoxicated juvenile. The juvenile was taken to the hospital. The parents were contacted.

August 14, 2022

Officers responded regarding loud music and noise in the 200 block area of Heather Dr.

Officers contacted a homeowner on Greenwood, who was having a party. The homeowner was advised of the noise ordinance.

Officers responded regarding loud music and noise in the area of Buttonwood Dr. Contact was made with the homeowner and a written warning was issued.

Officers responded to Ridgewood Rd. regarding loud music and noise in the area. Contact was made with the homeowner and a written warning was issued.

Officers contacted a male on the 400 block of Crandon Blvd who had his dog without a leash. The male was issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block on Crandon Blvd. regarding a dog on the beach. Officers contacted the dog and its owner. The owner advised the dog was a service animal and provided proof.

Officers responded to Harbor Pt. regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers contacted the reportee, who advised a 2022 Range Rover was taken from the residence. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside of it.

August 15, 2022

While on patrol overnight on Gulf Rd., officers discovered unsecured bicycles and scooters on the property. A crime opportunity notice was provided.