Wisconsin, Connecticut and Virginia were just some of the locations where candidates for the Village of Key Biscayne Police Chief applied from in a national search.

But, when the list of 28 candidates was pared to seven to replace retired Chief Charles Press, they all had one thing in common: a South Florida background.

“Obviously, people in South Florida have a stronger sense of who we are and that’s a good thing,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey. “These folks all have a sense of Miami-Dade County and I want people to coordinate with other police departments.”

The seven finalists, chosen from a panel of people associated with law enforcement, who now will meet for multiple interviews with Village Manager Steve Williamson, before he makes the final decision.

They are:

* Freddie Cruz, a Miami police commander in Little Havana.

* David De La Espriella, who works in criminal investigations as a Miami Beach major.

* Antonio Diaz, a major with the Miami Police Department.

* Thomas “Pat” Hanlon, Assistant Director with Miami-Dade County Police.

* David Magnusson a former Miami major and now Police Chief at El Portal.

* James Somohano, a Miami Shores Police lieutenant and a former major in Hialeah.

* Frank Sousa, interim Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Fort Lauderdale

“I’ve met a few of them over the years and they’re all quality candidates,” Davey said. “We’ll wait and see how it goes. I’m obviously happy.”

Asked if he would have liked to have seen more diversity among the candidates — reportedly, only two women applied — Davey said: “They went through the process and (the selection committee) did a pretty good job. I’m (the Village is) hiring the best person out there. But, sure, I would want minority candidates to be considered at this point (in any opening we have).”

Williamson echoed the same sentiment.

“I’m selecting the best Police Chief for the Village of Key Biscayne,” he said.

The advertised starting salary range is between $150,000 and $180,000.

Williamson said all along he was hoping to have a new chief in place by October.

In the meantime, Jason Younes, who stepped up from his deputy chief role to serve as interim Chief, did not apply for the position. Last week, Younes received praise for his efforts — especially with maintaining a tight handle on juvenile misbehavior — from Council member Ignacio Segurola.

Press, 67, had served in law enforcement some 46 years, the last 17 as Key Biscayne’s Chief, overseeing a department of 36 until his exit on July 2.