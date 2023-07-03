Police Chief offers tips for a safe holiday celebration

The 4th of July is almost here, and it is one of Key Biscayne’s most celebrated traditions. As one of America’s biggest holidays, Independence Day is always a time to display patriotism and national pride. I am looking forward to participating in the parade as your Police Chief.

Your Key Biscayne Police will participate in the parade with our joint Color Guard, and we look forward to the island’s firework display. You will see our motorcycle officer leading the parade and police staff throughout the parade route.

The holiday is a perfect time for friends and family to get together. It is important to act responsibly and always report any suspicious activity to police or fire officials. Below please find a few 4th of July safety reminders to help keep yourself and your family safe during the holiday:

4th of July safety tips:

– A responsible adult should supervise all fireworks activities. Never give fireworks to young children

– Alcohol and fireworks do not mix

– Stay alert and observe for oncoming traffic and pedestrian activity

– Scoot Safe—be aware of scooters and electric bicycles. Everyone should ride in a responsible manner and respect pedestrians.

– Have patience! The island will have several visitors and families throughout the day. Expect delays and traffic. Be kind to one another and enjoy our Independence Day!

As always, if there is an emergency, dial 911. Your Key Biscayne Fire Rescue and Police will respond. Calling 911 is the best way to get immediate assistance.

Happy Fourth of July! Let’s make it a safe and memorable holiday.