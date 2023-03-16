Police Chief updates community at third Scoot Safe meeting

Trying to control careless, reckless riders on motorized scooters and electric bicycles on Key Biscayne has been like trying to put a flea collar on a squirrel's neck.

But, Police Chief Frank Sousa said he's getting closer.

"I think there's been a big improvement. It's just that they need the full understanding of what they can and cannot do," he said.

Last week, the Key Biscayne Police Department hosted its third Scoot Safe community information meeting to engage with the public in the Village Hall Community Room.

"Just updating them on the rules and how we enforce them, and giving (parents and children) the opportunity to understand what is being done," Sousa said.

He said "upwards of 70" citations have been handed out to those riders on electric bikes or motorized scooters who ride on the grass or turf in Village parks, or do not have the necessary safety equipment. Tickets are $75 for the first offense and $175 for the second.

This past Tuesday, Key Biscayne Village Council approved raising the fines for 3rd offenders to $500. An all-out ban of the motorized bikes and scooters also picked up some support from those on the dais.

Recently, House Bill 597, sponsored by State Rep. Vicki Lopez, was withdrawn in Tallahassee. The bill was intended to allow municipalities, such as Key Biscayne, power to enforce laws on a local level on roads that are normally under other jurisdictions.

"We are working with the County on a Memorandum of Agreement to allow us to enforce local laws on Crandon (Boulevard) and also looking at infrastructure, pathways where these (devices) might be used," Sousa said.

State law allows bicycles on sidewalks, but not those being powered by motor, which would be relegated to the bike lane. Scooters, by state law, do not have a place on either the sidewalks or the bike lanes at this point.

Sousa's Scoot Safe program comes on the heels of getting a grasp on the golf cart situation, in which there once was a flurry of situations involving recklessness, excessive number of riders, slow pace on the main thoroughfare, and carts without the proper equipment.

Just last week, a golf cart with a few children on it tipped over in one of the residential neighborhoods. Police responded and spoke with parents. There were no reported injuries, Sousa said.

Call the Key Biscayne Police Department at (305) 365-5555 if you have questions.