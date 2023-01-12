Key Biscayne police officers were on the scene early Thursday after a stolen vehicle from the city of Miami was spotted in the area.
According to Police Chief Frank Sousa, the driver bailed out of a black Alfa Romeo between Fernwood Road and Hampton Lane, and a perimeter was set up from Woodcrest Lane to Heather Drive.
"We haven't found the suspect yet," after a nearly two-hour search, Sousa said, which began just before 7 a.m. when residents were alerted to avoid the area.
By 8:45 a.m., the perimeter was taken down.
More information will come as further developments arise, Sousa said.
In late December, a Lamborghini was stolen from a Key Biscayne residence on N. Mashta Drive.
This is a developing story