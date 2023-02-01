Police still searching for hit-and-run SUV that left causeway cyclist in critical condition

More than 12 hours after a bicyclist and island resident, was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Crandon Boulevard, police on Key Biscayne and throughout Miami-Dade County were still searching for the black SUV on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis “AC” Colome, a 48-year-old male was riding his bike southbound Tuesday evening when he was aside-swiped by a vehicle.

The patient, later reported as Carlos Trevisson Maza, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition after sustaining a head injury.

The black SUV should have some damage to its right side. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The accident occurred near the Crandon Park Tennis Center on Key Biscayne.

One of several road improvements slated this year in the Village calls for newly painted green bike lanes and new, white striping.

At a recent Village Council meeting, Brett Moss asked if the little raised reflectors that send drivers a warning if they're into the lane were part of the project, but at this time, they were not.

Since 2006, at least seven cyclists have been killed and others seriously injured in collisions with vehicles and sometimes other cyclists along the Rickenbacker Causeway through the Village.

In May, a Sunday afternoon accident last May on the William Powell Bridge resulted in the death of two bicyclists, Yaudys Vera, 48, and Ogniana Reyes, 46, who were struck by a Jeep.

Speeds were later reduced to 35 mph in many areas of the causeway following that tragedy, but an outcry from those wanting a more uniform speed -- 40 mph now -- boosted the speed limit.

In her recent State of the County Address Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, assured residents money would be allocated toward improved safety measures for both bicyclists and pedestrians.

"To protect our cyclists and pedestrians, we have an aggressive plan – Vision Zero – to improve bike safety ... and as someone who often bikes to work, I am especially mindful of all the ways we must improve to end deaths and serious accidents county-wide," she said.

Last July, a young boy on his bike escaped serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck, which was exiting onto Crandon Boulevard at night.

In June 2020, MAST Academy teacher and cancer survivor Hector Echeverria, 57, was killed and another man injured when they were struck by a Miami-Dade Police cruiser while riding back to the causeway on Arthur Lamb Road on Virginia Key.

In 2014, Miami-Dade County commissioners requested a study of the causeway after the deaths of cyclists Aaron Cohen in 2012 and Cristophe LeCanne in 2010.

It’s not clear what became of the report.

According to a police report, Cohen was killed by a hit-and-run driver and LeCanne was struck by a drunk driver who dragged him almost a mile before stopping. Cohen’s death led to the Aaron Cohen Life Protection Act, which increased penalties for drivers who leave the scene of a fatal accident.