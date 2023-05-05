Police teamwork results in the capture of a serial thief and burglar

A 31-year-old Hispanic male, apparently in dire need of some free transportation, didn't get too far, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Key Biscayne detectives, Hialeah police officers and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) team.

Five open cases on Key Biscayne, involving thefts of bicycles and a golf cart, and another burglary case at a Miami construction site were all wrapped up Thursday morning when Hialeah police officers arrested the man at his residence without incident.

The investigation, which began by analyzing surveillance cameras in the Village, led to two other arrests Wednesday night for possession of stolen equipment, when a tow truck was pulled over in Hialeah hauling a stolen vehicle and the golf cart taken from Key Biscayne.

The golf cart was returned to its owner, but as of Friday afternoon, the bicycles had not yet been located.

Key Biscayne Police Department Deputy Chief Jason Younes said the investigation unfolded on the island.

"Our detectives were able, through video and camera footage, (to) capture him," he said. "The footage wasn't that great, but one of the detectives noticed he was wearing an ankle monitor."

So, they reached out to all local agencies, and "ICE said that one of the (monitor) 'hits' puts him at the scene (of one of the crimes)," Younes said.

After the tow truck arrests recovered the stolen golf cart, Hialeah police received information from ICE as to where the culprit lived, and he was taken into custody Thursday morning.

He was not only identified by the ankle monitor, but also by distinct tattoos.

"He has an extensive past," Younes said.

The last major incident on Key Biscayne involving golf carts took place in April 2021, when six juveniles faced several charges, including third-degree grand theft and vandalism of several carts.