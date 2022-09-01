Beginning this Friday, September 2, the Biden administration will halt all orders for free at-home COVID-19 tests due to limited supply. USPS has alerted all customers to get their tests now, before it’s too late.

For more information on how to order COVID-19 tests, click here.

As of tomorrow, COVIDTests.gov will not give households the option to order free tests. However, there are still other options to access tests, such as community sites here in the Key like the Village Green, which offers rapid PCR tests, and Calusa Park, which offers RT-PCR tests.

Both sites also offer the option to self-pay if uninsured, with a rapid RT-PCR test costing $135, and a standard PCR coming in at $99. Other options include buying rapid tests at pharmacies like CVS, with a box of two tests averaging $24.

USA Today first reported on the administration’s announcement on August 26th, and they are thought to have made the decision to preserve tests for a possible rise in COVID-19 cases in the fall. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) website, Congress did not approve funding to purchase more tests. However, a senior administration official who spoke to USA Today said that the Biden administration is doing what it can “within its limited existing resources” to provide Americans with as many tests as they can.

The administration has sent out over 600 million tests since January through the site. By May of this year, it had already raised the amount of tests that a single household could order, starting at four and eventually reaching eight. Since then, each household has been eligible for a total of 24 free tests.

Currently, "each order will contain 8 tests and there is a limit of 3 orders per residential address. Additional tests cannot be ordered regardless of the size of the household," the USPS says on its website. "Tests will be sent in two separate packages containing 4 tests in each package. A separate order number and tracking number is provided for each package."

The Islander will continue to provide updates on this matter and other COVID-related issues.

To place your order for FREE At-home COVID-19 tests, click here.