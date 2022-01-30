The 2022 Village Council elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although that seems like a long time from today, I can tell you from experience, it will be here before we know it.

Also, between June 7 and June 17, candidates for Village Mayor will have to make their candidacy public. Then, between August 15 and August 25, candidates for Village Council will have to file.

In December, I wrote an article published in Islander News titled,“Likely candidates for council and mayor should announce intentions and explain” – essentially asking those candidates who are leaning towards running to present their qualifications. I call them “self-endorsements.”

My objective was to provide my fellow Key Biscayne residents an early look at our friends and neighbors who are contemplating a candidacy, and to invite them to present their personal qualities to Key Biscayne voters. I think many island residents share my anticipation and would enjoy learning who could be elected. aThese people will, after all, be stewards and defenders of our Key Biscayne principles.

Thus my insistence here to once again suggest to potential candidates to demonstrate their self-endorsement ability in a manner that proves to voters their decisive capabilities to be successful advocates for our community.

These self-endorsements would also demonstrate their understanding of what is expected of our elected officials, and see if their views reflect respect for the ideals that give life to our municipality.

Demonstrating an early mastery of Village sensitivities can help qualified candidates be elected next November.

The 2020 municipal election saw a field of 10 candidates for Council. We hope that getting an early start for the upcoming election can help candidates get a fair opportunity to present their platforms. We recommend self-endorsements be presented to voters so they have to show a sincere appreciation for our Key Biscayne. We firmly believe that the elected Council, when acting united, will satisfy our entire community

Raul Llorente (former Village Councilmember)