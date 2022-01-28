Pre-K registration at Key Biscayne K-8 Center starts February 1

Parents wishing to have their children attend Pre-Kindergarten at Key Biscayne K-8 Center can start submitting the registration Tuesday, February 1. The lottery will be held at 9 a.m. February. 25 via ZOOM.

The school will only accept completed registration packets; parents have until Thursday, February 24 to submit.

Registration packets can be found at keybiscaynek8center.org.

Parents need to call the school to make an appointment and deliver the documents to Susan Suarez, school registrar. Suarez can be reached at ssuarez@dadeschools.net during the registration period.

Parents can attend the virtual lottery or wait to be notified whether your child is registered or on a waiting list.