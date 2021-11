Ladies gathered this past week to practice for the upcoming Dragon Race on November 20.

Local Team Save Our Sisters is the team made up of Key Biscayne and beyond breast cancer survivors, a sisterhood, usually led by Victoria Jackson.

Michele Estevez will fill in for Jackson, who is unable to participate this year while tending to the health of her husband, Ron Erbel.

Estevez said,

“Practice was fun and the first time for me,” said Estevez. “We are a team of 20 people.”