On Friday, April 8, Key Biscayne Presbyterian School is welcoming parents, friends, and alumni to a special “Work of Heart” community event and fundraiser.

Funds raised will go toward two major school projects: a junior soccer field that will offer additional play space, and will also be available to the community for rent; and installation of hurricane-impact windows, allowing for unimpeded views and additional natural light in the classrooms – not to mention increased safety from storms.

The students have been busy creating art pieces that will be exhibited in classrooms and made available for sale. The kindergarten and 1st Grade Photography classes will also be selling their works.

Additionally, there will be a silent auction and great prizes to bid on, including a 4-nights stay in Vail, CO, 5 nights in Santa Barbara, CA, wine tastings at local wineries, and two tickets to a Miami Heat game.

For a complete list of items to bid on, click here.

“Work of Heart” is for adults only and will be held from from 5 to 8 p.m. It is free to attend and will include wine and light cheese fare. For more information, call (305) 361-2058 or click here to register for the FREE event.

The school is located at 60 Harbor Drive.