At a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, holding their first in-person breakfast meeting since the onset of COVID-19, outgoing Key Biscayne Police Department Charles Press was honored with a Paul Harris award, the highest honor Rotary can bestow on a Rotarian.

In presenting the award, Rotary President Ines Lozano and treasurer Bob Brookes called Press a “fierce defender of justice” and cited his 47 years of police work as well as the recognition the village receives as one of the safest communities in Florida.

It was the work of the Chief Press Foundation that garnered the most attention. Brookes highlighted the Sister City initiative with the Liberty City community and the program’s goal to reduce youth crime in the underserved community.

In a May interview with Islander News, Press said the impetus to his philanthropic work with the Foundation came to him when he was a young City of Miami police officer during the 1980 McDuffie riots.

“I saw the hate in people’s eyes and promised myself that if I ever had a chance to change that perception of cops, I would,” he said.

In accepting the Paul Harris recognition, Press said he was honored, humbled and “speechless.” Speaking specifically to the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Press said "this group of people is simply the core of greatness in Key Biscayne."