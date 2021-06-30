Press retiring from public service, but not the working world

After more than 45 years of public service in law enforcement, the last 17 as Chief of Police for the Village of Key Biscayne, Charles Press is ready to enter into the private world. He will be joining V2 Global, a “risk mitigation and relationship management consulting firm.”

“When I turned in my resignation back in May, I had no idea what the next step would be,” Press told Islander News. “I’ve prepared myself for this day, as I knew (leaving law enforcement) would come.”

His role with V2 Global has yet to be defined. “I’ve known some of the principals involved for years, going back to my days in Miami Beach,” Press said. “They recently approached me about the opportunity, and I’m thrilled they think I can help their company. My role with the company will evolve as I grow.”

Press leaves his role as the Village’s police chief with “no ill feelings” and feeling satisfied he and the department “did a darn good job.”

Press said he will miss the Key Biscayne community: “So many special people to thank.”

As for jumping in the private sector for a global company, Press said he is “thrilled beyond words” on the challenges ahead.

As for the widely lauded Chief Press Foundation, Press Said he is excited to continue his work there, and he looks forward to taking it to yet another level as he develops new relationships as a result of his new role in the private world.