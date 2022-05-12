Gas prices go sky high

Key Biscayne drivers encountered higher prices at the pumps this past week as demand for gasoline went up nationwide.

Shell owner Raul Llorente said he had to raise the price for a gallon of premium from $1.09 to $1.16 by the end of the weekend.

Tony Greco, owner of the Chevron station, said his new pump price would reflect a 10 cent per gallon rise over the last two weeks.

Chowder Chompers seek new members

In 1961 the Key Biscayne Marching and Chowder Chomping Society took to the Island streets in what was to be the first of many performances.

For over 25 years, the group has provided music for every Key Biscayne event imaginable. They are as much a part of the Fourth of July parade as Uncle Sam himself. December means it’s time for the Chowder Chompers to hit the streets oom-pah-pahing their way through Christmas carols.

The band presently includes 18 active members who perform about 20 times a year, according to Bill Cole, director of the group. “We’re anxious for new members.” Rehearsals are held Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community School.

English Pub owners negotiating sale

Although a sign posted on the door reads “closed for alterations,” Donald Berg, one of the owners of the English Pub, has confirmed that negotiations are underway to sell the restaurant. He would not identify the prospective buyer or the selling price of the property.

According to Stefano Brandino, one of the partners in the business, the new owners plan to bulldoze the Pub and adjacent building and replace them with a two-story shopping and commercial center.

The May 21 closing of The English Pub sent shock waves rippling among stunned employees and longtime customers.

Jackson Pollock-Lee Krasner Center benefit

The Island House was the setting for a preview party on April 5 hosted by Roberta Rymer Balfe to benefit the Pollock-Krasner House Endowment Fund, which includes the house and studio where artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner lived and worked.

The director of the center, Meg Perlman, gave an overview of the project. Also attending were Audrey Love, Jay Anderson, Ruth Crane, Jim Herron, and Alfred Browning Parker.

Progressive dinner

Dave Scott tops Lance Armstrong to win triathlon

Dave Scott, all of 35 years, fended off a challenge from a Texas teen to capture first place in the Miami Bud Light Triathlon on Sunday.

Lance Armstrong, a 17-year-old from Plano, Texas, pecked away at Scott’s comfortable lead in the final two miles of the .9 mile swim, 24.8 mile bike ride and 6.2 mile run, but Scott showed no signs of slowing down. He finished the race two minutes and three seconds ahead of Armstrong with a time of 1:47:02.

Tires stolen from sports car

On the morning of May 25, a Knollwood Drive resident awoke to find his brown 1981 Porsche 914 stranded atop four heavy concrete blocks. Unknown thieves had jacked up the $16,000 sports car as it sat parked in the driveway and methodically removed all four wheels. After removing the tires and rims, the unknown thieves made their escape,

Changing of the guard

After 29 years at the Beach Club, Eg Young decided to retire even though he can’t quite pinpoint exactly what job it is he is retiring from. Officially, Eg’s title was “Manager” but a job description would stretch several pages.

“I happened to be walking down the beach one day and asked. ‘You don’t need someone to work here do you?’ ” Eg recounts. As it turned out, the Club needed a lifeguard. Two years later the native of Tupelo, Mississippi, was promoted to manager.

After Eg retired, Mike O’Brien served as manager for 30 years. Paul Zuccarini was hired as manager in June of 2019. If former trends continue, Zuccarini will retire in 2049.

Beach Club party

Ready to limbo