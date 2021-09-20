How many questions and residents’ concerns await Miami Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado and county staff at this coming Wednesday Rickenbacker Town Hall meeting?

Nineteen.

That is the total number of concerns and suggestions - “a compilation of resident, staff, consultant and Council input.” - the Village of Key Biscayne has sent to Commissioner Regalado and the Miami-Dade County administration in anticipation of their visit to the island.

The meeting regarding the RFP (Request for Proposal) governing the plan to privatize the Rickenbacker Causeway by adapting the proposed Plan Z Consortium, which has a Dec. 13 bidding deadline, is set for Wednesday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center (watch live on Ch. 77).

What is on this compilation?

- Ensure Key Biscayne is an active participant in any discussion, planning ... and design process: Remove the restrictions (Cone of Silence) to allow bidders to discuss the project with the Village and other stakeholders.

- Regarding the Bear Cut Bridge, the RFP does not provide design parameters or timeline for completion. The village wants structural integrity issues addressed and there needs to be greater emphasis on the bridges overall, with more specific language regarding replacement and maintenance plans consistent with FDOT standards.

- Address structural integrity of West Bridge and William Powell Bridge: The Interim Agreement only requires a “Review Summary” of the structural assessments. The bidder should be required to provide a detailed maintenance plan, including minimum level of service and costs.

- Create a safe, aesthetic separation of the roadways, bicycle paths and walkways: Plans show the on-street bike lanes from West Bridge to Crandon Park to remain, thus encouraging unsafe and unprotected cycling on the corridor which will impact vehicular traffic.

- Keep tolls reasonable: The RFP has no clear plan for how toll rates will be decided and there should be a way to charge cyclists that use the causeway.

- Demonstrate long-term viability through a detailed financial plan: Require a financial feasibility plan for bidders to demonstrate the initial investment plan through the use of private funds, loans, bonds, grants, operational revenues, etc.

- Create a positive cash flow to enable proactive operations, maintenance, repair, and future capital expenditures: A clear understanding of financials should be provided, including cash flow requirements, financial backing, oversight and auditing ... and must maintain adequate maintenance and repair, and capital rehabilitation funds, risk of private operator, and any governmental backstop for bankruptcy.

- Reduce the specificity of proposed amenities: Ensure they are financially feasible ... eliminating the requirement for items such as the observation platform, movement of the fishing pier, construction of an interpretive center, etc.

- Design intersections to allow through-traffic to continue unimpeded by local traffic: Conceptual plans do not address intersection improvements ... create ramps/flyovers to key destinations to limit the need for traffic signals.

- Ensure the intersection of MAST Academy is designed to allow safe interaction between vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian modes of transportation: Not addressed in the RFP documents.

- Ensure the project is primarily a transportation project, addressing essential infrastructure, with a recreation and open space component: All amenities and open spaces require safe, reliable and convenient access, thus stressing the importance of all bridges, roadways and accessways.