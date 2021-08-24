Prime time for catching and banding migratory birds at Bill Baggs

Every spring and fall, millions of song birds stop at Bill Baggs to refuel as they fly north or south along the Atlantic Flyway. The birds are heading for North America summering habitats or southern wintering destinations in the Caribbean and South America.

As they pass by Key Biscayne, many of these aviary travelers stop in for a rest, and they are captured and banded at the Cape Florida Banding Station (CFBS), located in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

Bird banding is the practice of gently placing a numbered aluminum band around a bird’s leg, then releasing it. The band let’s birds be identified wherever they are recaptured.

More than 40,000 birds -- representing 114 species -- have been banded at the Cape Florida Banding Station, which is operated by Michelle Davis, who holds a PSM in Environmental Policy and Management from FIU.

“An average of 1,900 birds are banded every fall,” Davis said.

“It was a small operation on a shoestring budget,” Davis said of the station, which began operation in 2002. At the start, Davis was a field biologist at Everglades National Park doing banding on the side. Two decades later, she and a few volunteers have created one of the largest data sets for migrating birds from South Florida.

During the pandemic Davis almost had to shut down the operation, but the Tropical Audubon Society stepped in, making the Banding Station a part of its official mission.

“It would be sinful to let the station not continue collecting this data,” said Paola Ferriera, executive director of the Society in an interview with WLRN-radio. “We have 20 years of data, and 20 years from now, when neither Michelle or us are here, we want the station to continue their amazing work.”

So how do they capture these delicate creatures?

Twenty-three mist nets are set out in a 8-acre hardwood hammock at Bill Baggs Park The birds cannot see the nets and fly into them. Now caught, they are gently extracted and banded.

The hammock is listed as one of Florida’s most valuable bird areas for migratory birds, yielding crucial data on migration patterns, their range, how long the birds live, and the impacts of climate change over time.

When a bird is being banded, its sex, age, weight and size are noted -- similar to shark tagging. The majority of species banded are neotropical migrant warblers, vireos, thrushes, buntings, catbirds and flycatchers.

The Banding Station provides local residents the opportunity to volunteer as community scientists, exposing them to scientific ideas and providing training for future careers in field biology and ornithology.

