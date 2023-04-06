MAST Academy will enter the fourth quarter of the school year and there will be plenty to keep students busy and show your school spirit, including the MAST Academy Prom this weekend.

The tennis, water polo and track & field teams will be in action. Also, keep an eye out for incoming middle school students who will be in for orientation.

Thursday, April 6:

Grading Period: This is the last day of the 3rd academic quarter.

Friday, April 7:

No School: Teacher planning day; students have no school.

Saturday, April 8:

Prom: MAST Academy’s prom will be held at the JW Marriott Marquis starting at 7 p.m.

Monday, April 10:

Grading Period: This is the first day of the 4th academic quarter.

Tennis: The MAST tennis team will play districts at Tropical Park starting at 8 a.m.

Tuesday, April 11:

Meeting: There will be a meeting of The Educational Excellence School Advisory Council, starting at 3 p.m.

Water Polo: Both the girls and boys water polo teams will be attending regional finals from 4 to 6 p.m.

Ceremony: NJHS will hold its induction ceremony in the auditorium at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12:

Track and Field: MAST’s track and field team will race against Barbara Goleman Senior High School.

Orientation: There will be an orientation for incoming middle school students starting at 5:30 p.m.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.