Prominent Nova Southeastern scientist brings one-day Marine Biology camp for kids to Key Biscayne Beach Club

Schools may be out on January 23 for a teacher's work day, but area students will have a unique opportunity to learn a few lessons in marine biology from a prominent college professor who once hosted the PBS television series “Marine Aquarium World.”

Gerard Loisel, a science professor at Nova Southeastern University, is bringing his Marine Biology Camp to the Key Biscayne Beach Club from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The one-day camp, for kids ages eight to 14, will involve exploring a seagrass community, learning about dangerous marine animals, and playing “name that fish.”

Since the 1980s, Loisel has brought his camp to Key Biscayne, offering campers first hand experience on marine animals and teaching them to tag fish for scientific research, among other things. This year, he has already held a camp in Key Biscayne, during the winter break, from January 2-5.

Loisel also runs Marine Biology Camps in Miami Beach and Islamorada.

According to LinkedIn, Loisel, 66, has been teaching marine biology to students of all ages for the past 46 years. He has taught marine biology and oceanography at Nova and was named their College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Teacher of the Year for 2008-2009.

Besides hosting its own television series, Loisel was featured in a Discovery Science Channel series in 2020.

Loisel is known for conducting his annual Kids Presentation on Dangerous Marines Animals workshop for kids between the ages of 8 to 15, where it helps them learn about dangerous mammals like sharks, stingrays and barracudas.

The kids will also learn about fishes that can sometimes be harmful to people's health when they are consumed.

The cost for the Marine Biology Camp is $50; $40 for kids whose parents are Key Biscayne Beach Club members. For more information and to register ,call (305) 361-5301 or visit www.marinebiologycamp.net.