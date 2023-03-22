Proposal would force local governments to suspend ordinances if there are legal challenges, which some say could hamper local government

A contentious proposed state law, SB 170, would force local county, city and small municipal governments to suspend enforcement of an ordinance if it is challenged in court.

Proponents said the bill can benefit small businesses that would be negatively affected by a particular local ordinance.

Those in opposition said it could hamstring their ability to govern, plus it would also require local governments to pay a plaintiff's attorney and court fees up to $50,000 if they are successful.

The SB 170 bill, sponsored by State Sen. Jay Trumbull from Panama City, will be discussed during the current Legislative session. The Senate Rules Committee unanimously already gave its approval of the measure.

Under current law, parties can legally challenge local governments' ordinance, but the ordinance can still go into effect until a judge acts on the matter in court.

The new proposal calls for local governments to set aside enforcement of a challenged ordinance on grounds that it is prohibited by Florida's Constitution, or is arbitrary or unreasonable.

Senator Dennis Baxley from Eustis said the proposal would help small businesses.

“It is an emergency time when you realize, ‘If this goes through, I’m gone,’ ” Baxley said during the Senate Rules Committee meeting.

Also supporting the proposal are the Florida League of Cities and Florida Association of Counties.

However, opponents to the measure – including Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco – said it would hamper local governments if it passes into law.

"This is a bad bill for local governments," Rasco told Islander News. "Any bill that usurps local governments … to work with its residents to create local common-sense ordinances is problematic. Who decides what is ‘arbitrary or unreasonable?’ ”

Miami-Dade County and City of Miami officials didn't respond to interview requests.

The Florida AFL-CIO also opposes the proposed bill.

“What about people who are concerned with environmental issues, social-justice issues, fair-working-conditions issues?” said Rich Templin, Florida AFL-CIO lobbyist. “All of those issues are now essentially going to be preempted when this bill passes.”

Haley Busch, outreach director for 1000 Friends of Florida, an environmental and growth-management group, said “local governments can’t make every business happy all the time. That’s what makes policymaking messy and requires a democratic iterative process at the local level.”

“Senate Bill 170 sidesteps this process and is a top-down approach handicapping our local governments,” Busch said.

The Senate passed a similar bill last year, but the measure was not approved by the House.