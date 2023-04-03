Enjoy watching council and commission meetings? Then, Tuesday, April 4 will be sort of a Super Bowl of agenda items for area residents.

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center. Click here for more.

Then, at 6:30 p.m, the Key Biscayne Village Council meeting begins in the Chambers.

One of the topics that night, coincidentally, comes on the heels of Thursday's six-hour rain that led to more flooding issues around the Key Biscayne K-8 Center and the other usual areas where water backs up in the Village.

A presentation by AECOM engineering consultants, regarding details of the 30% design scope of the improved stormwater system around the school area, is among the agenda items for Tuesday's Village Council meeting.

"It's odd," Village Manager Steve Williamson said. "We tend to have these meetings already set up before it rains on us like it did."

The urgency is clear after seeing videos of kids wading through almost knee-high water after school, some with sneakers in hand.

On Thursday, April 6, from 6-7 p.m. in the Key Biscayne Community Center, Village officials will conduct a community meeting regarding more detail of the K-8 design, which is intended to serve as the pattern of work for other areas of the Village when the long-term Resiliency Infrastructure and Adaptation Program plan gets under way.

For now, short-term, immediate flood control and mitigation plans are in the works.

"We just got bids, outside of K-8, of five areas where we're looking to improve the catch basins and the slope on roadways," Williamson said.

That project reconstructs 100 catch basins and 1.5 miles of roadways, and is slated to begin as early as May. That also will be discussed Tuesday night.

Friday morning, a majority of Village Council members attended a workshop with Village officials (and a couple of residents) regarding the long-term plans.

"This really was an opportunity to sit down with Council ... It was very, very valuable," Williamson said. "We heard their questions and we all made a commitment to go forward."

On Tuesday, April 11, from 6-7:30 p.m., in the Lighthouse Room of the Community Center, Village officials will discuss the draft of the upcoming Seawall Ordinance, including seawall crest height, tidal flood barrier alternatives, triggers and timing.

"We've kind of hit that reflection point and now are beginning to accelerate to make sure we sync up," said Williamson, noting the complexity of the entire scope of work.

Other Village Council agenda items Tuesday night include:

* A second reading of an ordinance regarding the safe operation of electric bicycles and motorized scooters, as to where they can be parked; which roads and pathways may be designated for usage by the Village; and penalties for violations increasing from a $75 civil fine for the first offense to $175 for the second and $500 for any subsequent violations.

* A resolution to approve a site plan for a two-story commercial building consisting of 25,581 square feet (10,064 of retail and 15,517 of office space) with a surface parking lot and underground level parking area with a total of 100 parking spaces at 12-24 Crandon Boulevard.

ES KB Partners, LLC., has applied for the site plan in the area known as the Entry Block. Five of the six criteria items are listed as "consistent" with Village codes, although there are concerns with the sixth, regarding traffic safety and emerging vehicles in that area.

* Police Chief Frank Sousa and Village Planner Jeremy Calleros Gauger will provide updates on traffic solutions.

* Mayor Joe Rasco will lead a discussion on "an aggressive approach to the sargassum issue coming our way this summer" and will be developing a proposal for shade trees and improved landscaping for Galen and Sunrise corridors.

* Also, there will be an update on the replacement of the Community Center pool deck and interior features, and the results of a Department of Health inspection.