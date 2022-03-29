“Protecting our water starts with you,” County accelerating citizen educational initiatives and incentives to homeowners

Globally speaking, there are 326 million trillion gallons of water on the planet. Yet, only 3% is fresh water and only about 0.5% is readily available to drink.

“When we see how limited it is, we don't want to waste a drop,” said Roy Coley, Miami-Dade County's Water and Sewer Department Director, who was one of four speakers during County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava's gathering last week to recognize World Water Day and extend awareness over the next month and beyond.

“The concept of recognizing that all water has value ... and not simply disposing of it,” is critical, Coley said. “And that’s why we have (people) dedicated to preserving that resource.”

There are “so many ways to get involved,” in water awareness, Mayor Cava said, who pointed out during the meeting on a windy morning at the Stephen P. Clark Center that Biscayne Bay “is our environmental jewel and the economic engine” for the South Florida area.

Among the water-related programs coming up:

The 40th edition of Baynanza takes place at 27 sites across the county in which volunteers can sign up on the Miami-Dade's Baynanza website and get together from 9 a.m.-noon on April 23 to pick up plastics and other litter along the shoreline that could contaminate the bay.

Three students from the New World School of the Arts were named winners of the 2022 Baynanza art contest and the first-place artwork will be featured on the commemorative T-shirt that volunteers will wear during the clean-up.

The state's new Protect Biscayne Bay specialty license plate (“MYBAY”) also has been voted on by the public and is ready to be released after 3,000 plates are pre-sold with vouchers.”It's the simplest way to raise funds,” said Mayor Cava, who wants to see them on I-95 and US 1 soon.

Flanked by children's colorful water conservation artistry, Mayor Cava also announced there will be another art contest for elementary students in first through fifth grade. She called it the”sweetest way” for kids to learn about environmental issues by drawing posters using the theme “Every Drop Counts.” Winners will be recognized at a Board of County Commissioners meeting.

In addition, Mayor Cava said Miami-Dade County's free shower-head exchange program continues in an effort to reduce water usage (one-fifth of total water consumption comes from showers), and rebates are available for the installation of high-efficiency toilets.

“We've all become water warriors on this special day,” she said. “(We) want to continue (the commitment) all year long because water is so precious.”

Protecting Biscayne Bay has been crucial. In 2020, for example, restoration projects such as the one coordinated by Division of Environmental Resources Management staff resulted in the removal of 70,000 pounds of debris from the bay and adjacent wetlands.

Other speakers during World Water Day were Regulatory and Economic Resources Director Lourdes Gomez and the county's first Chief Bay Officer, Irela Bague.

Gomez thanked everyone for their “continuing environmental stewardship.”

She pointed out that groundwater, “literally, inches below our feet,” is the focus of World Water Day and is "vital to our drinking water."

Groundwater makes up just 1.69% of all the water on the planet.

Gomez said educating the public on the county's fertilizer ordinance, for example, and ways to protect the ecosystems will pay dividends in the long run.

“Protecting our water starts with you,” she said. “Your daily actions can help, or hurt, our water supply.”

Bague, who was hired last year, called Biscayne Bay “our blue Central Park – and we must do everything to protect our park.”

She said the investments are not just for residents, but even for those around the world who admire its beauty and might want to visit someday. “It's not just our bay, but everyone’s.”

Coley pointed to one of those investments -- the county's multi-year septic-to-sewer conversion plan adopted in January, called the”Connect 2 Project.” That effort eventually could link some 9,000 or more failing septic tank systems to the county's sewer system in order to prevent contaminated water from entering Biscayne Bay.

“Together, we can make a difference in Miami-Dade County,” he said.