Public input critical to helping Village set resiliency priorities during upcoming Vision Workshops

“You’ve got to change a lot to maintain the status quo.”

That statement from Jeremy Calleros Gauger, Key Biscayne’s new Building, Planning and Zoning Director, is being echoed by Village leaders on the eve of three critical public workshops that will shape the blueprint for resiliency, adaptation and sustainability projects over the next 15 years.

Five pillars of effort...

Shoreline protection Stormwater system upgrade Utility hardening Roadway improvements, Changes to regulations

...have to be intertwined, yet sequenced in a certain way, to minimize the amount of impact at one time to residents and visitors.

“If you did it separately, you’d be digging holes for the next 15 years,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson, projecting that work could be done in quadrants. “It’s like a puzzle, do one area first then move on to the next.”

The public workshops, called “charrettes,” take place Feb. 15-17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with follow-ups and pin-ups of architectural concepts at 6 p.m. nightly from DPZ CoDesign members, who will attend the hands-on meetings in the Village Hall Community Room and outside in the courtyard.

The closing reception is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Refreshments will be served.

For a complete schedule, click here.

Why does it matter to residents?

“Money spent now impacts investments,” Williamson said, such as keeping insurance rates low, or the fact banks may require more safety valves when handling mortgages. “Without these improvements, property values would lower.”

Dr. Roland Samimy, the city’s first Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability, describes a resilient community as one able to bounce back quickly to its previous form — with very little change in the way of daily life — from, say, an acute impact like a hurricane, or chronic impacts like rising sea level and the gradual, more intense heat and rainfall.

“What sort of strategy does it employ to manage these intense environmental impacts? To increase moving water, increase shoreline protection?” Samimy asked. “That’s why it’s important to show up at these charrettes, otherwise you don’t have the right to complain later.”

The Vision Board has come up with recommendations, with help from public surveys, leading into these workshops. Upon the final proposals and designs, those members will take those ideas to Village Council members to either approve, amend or negate.

Samimy provided a couple of examples of how proper designs could provide protection without detrimental effects to aesthetics.

“Let’s say if I have to have a seawall and that ruins my sightline off my infinity pool, we have to come up with a creative way to do that, maybe with some kind of vegetation,” he said. “Sewer pumps are eyesores, so we need to get guidance on how best we can incorporate this stuff (into the existing landscape), so down the road it’s not a shock.

“If I’m a resident, that’s why you should get involved in these next meetings ... It’s important to test these things at the workshops. What’s important is what the community sees, but it’s important that things will need to change to cope with the changing environment.”

“The workshops are where the magic happens,” Calleros Gauger said. “Engineers will give us a palette of tools very specific to solving problems (in the five lines of effort to safeguard the community). So that’s where the planning comes in and if we want it In the course of solving the problem … In other words, let’s get something we all can live with.”

He pointed out that if there’s a pump, then the electric connection must go someplace. If you have underground communications, then a transformer has to go somewhere. It’s all inter-connected and that’s what makes the planning complex.

“That’s where the public engagement comes in and the drawings facilitated by professionals as to what those changes might be,” Calleros Gauger said. “You (wouldn’t) want an electrical engineer to design your house.”

What will be the community pushback, if any?

“Probably the same as being told to come up with $20,000 to get off the septic system and get to the sewer,” Williamson said. “People need to understand (the benefits), otherwise they wouldn’t have voted for the GO (General Obligation) Bond. But there are returns of investment ... to maintain property values and a strong economy on the island.”

The five lines of effort include:

1. Shoreline protection. Key Biscayne officials hope to receive news on Feb. 17 that the city will be officially included in the U.S. Army Corps’ 50-year Shoreline Protection Plan, which would heighten and reinforce dunes along the ocean side.

Improving the 6.9 miles on the backside, either by introducing a system to continually elevate seawalls, which cover some 99% of the area, or creating a natural buffer, perhaps with mangroves, or some sort of barrier, in some areas where water does spill in from the northwest side through the conservation land.

For the few homes that don’t have seawalls? “We can’t force people to put in seawalls,” Dr. Samimy said, “but we can try to mitigate inundation.”

“The Village doesn’t care if your property floods, but we do care if it floods the neighbors’ property,” said Calleros Gauger, who indicated that, eventually, it would require policymakers to change the city’s codes “after we offer a solution.”

2. Stormwater system upgrade. Street flooding is more pervasive west of Crandon Boulevard, “but water takes no specific route” to cause a flood, Samimy said.

“Our system is losing its effectiveness. We aren’t able to depend on gravity to drive the water out in a passive way, a reason being because of sea level rise and groundwater rising and, as you know, water doesn’t flow uphill,” he said.

So, architects will come up with different solutions, like creating more storage in swales, possibly making traffic go in one direction, thereby limiting the number of pumps and opening a wider area under part of an existing road to allow quicker drainage.

Currently, the city has two stormwater pumps (and 14 county-owned sewer pumps).

“It’s hard to estimate what’s the right number of pumps, that is the big question, and how much land we have to work with,” Samimy said. “If I had a magic wand, I would find the most storage.”

“We need to do this so it doesn’t revert to the ‘60s and ‘70s when it flooded all over the place,” Calleros Gauger said.

3. Utility hardening and resilience. Underground electrical systems need to coincide with underground telecommunications, and the synchronization of improved water pipes.

“We want to dig once,” Williamson said. “If we lose power, we want it to bounce back quickly, and that requires transformers to be placed in certain areas.”

4. Roadway improvements. This area is “pretty engineer heavy,” said Samimy, because it involves the look of a “complete street,” involving swales, sidewalks, lights, etc. “It needs to be done in a logical way.”

5. Changes to regulations. Zoning and building standards likely would have to be adjusted in some respects, such as when considering seawall heights. “We’d do this to achieve the overall look for the community,” Calleros Gauger said.

“DPZ and the community know we’re focused on these five things; we’re not in separate silos,” Dr. Samimy said. “It’s a Village-wide effort, so it’s important to show up.”