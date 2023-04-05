Public questions to proposed Vision Plan to be addressed in upcoming meeting

Village of Key Biscayne officials will be taking a close look at the answers to four questions on a recently uploaded Vision Plan Survey in preparation for an upcoming public discussion at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in the Key Biscayne Community Center's Lighthouse Room.

Mayor Joe Rasco had asked for the public discussion to take place after hearing concerns from dozens of speakers at the Village Council meeting in March, especially from those who had not seen the latest revision.

The survey contains three multiple-choice questions, and then asks to submit up to three questions for staff to address during the April 18 community meeting.

"We want to make sure all our residents have had a chance to read it," Village Manager Steve Williamson said. "We see the survey as asking ... How familiar are they with it? We don't want to move forward on something without a chance at participation, so we want to make sure we hit everybody."

In the first 24 hours since the survey was released, already 150 submissions were received, he said.

"A lot of the attention (from residents) has focused on what the commercial (corridor) might look like," Williamson said. "But, is it about traffic, safety, parks? Are we missing something? So, from this, we'll be able to focus the conversation on April 18."

The first two questions on the survey pertain to participation and awareness: How aware are you of the Vision Plan? And: How actively engaged have you been in the (following) meetings?

Question 3 gets a little more specific, asking: Which two sections of the Vision Plan are of most interest to you? a) Place & Design, b) Policy & Regulation, c) Resiliency & Future, d) Community & Management.

The Strategic Vision Plan is used only as an important guide for Village officials as future upgrades and development are necessitated on the island.

Williamson said the Village has had at least five community meetings, the open Council meetings, the open Vision Board meetings, and even a zoning workshop. Yet, the outcry from residents at the recent Council meeting obviously opened the door for questions.

"It's good people are interested in the Vision Plan and in the future of the Village," Williamson said. "We want to make sure they are getting the right information, and from the right people.

"We feel pretty comfortable it is a pretty acceptable document the way it is, but we'll take this (the surveys and the April 18 discussion) and tailor it to that, if we have to, and hope to go before Council on May 9 for approval."

To view the updated Strategic Vision Plan, visit keybiscayne.fl.gov/vision to learn more.