Improving traffic flow and safety on Crandon Boulevard, completing Paradise Park, expanding Community Center, overhauling Beach Park, and developing a plan to protect cyclists and pedestrians on Rickenbacker among the challenges facing Key Biscayne for the next fiscal year and beyond.

In addition, a group of residents requested that the village hire a full-time special population coordinator to create programs for people with special needs, suggesting the village lacks services for toddlers, teens and adults with physical and mental disabilities.

At a budget workshop Tuesday, Village leaders got to work prioritizing spending needs for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Several more hearings are scheduled in September.

The new budget will take effect on Oct. 1.

Tuesday’s workshop was an opportunity for village department heads - and residents - to present their operational budget needs to the council.

Most village projects are part of the village's five-year capital improvement plan to be completed by 2028 or sooner depending on if monies are available during that time period.

For the fiscal year 2022-2023, the village has budgeted an estimated $15.8 million for capital improvement projects for the fiscal year, including the designs for the Key Biscayne K-8 Center stormwater basin project, expansion of the Community Center, and road reconstruction needs, such as repaving Harbor Drive.

Village Manager Steven Williams said that in late July Key Biscayne will set the millage rate for property taxes, which currently stands at 3.1.

The 3.1 rate means the Village will tax property owners $3.1 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value, which would fund a budget projected at $38 million, a seven percent increase from the $35 million last year.

But if council members hold the line for next year, the village would have a $1 million spending shortfall.

"This is where we are now," Williams said.

In giving an overview of these preliminary figures, Williams listed the village's strength and weaknesses heading into next year.

Weaknesses include lack of control and funding for improvements to Crandon Boulevard, an aging Bear Cut Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway, and environmental changes following the massive flooding due to torrential downpours in June.

Among the Strengths, Williams listed senior and athletic programs, and water and sewer infrastructure.

He said he's requesting monies for additional youth and senior programs since, and he hopes to improve vehicle, golf cart, bicycle, pedestrian and traffic flow throughout Key Biscayne.

"Developing and implementing for the long term," Williams said. "I will bring it to you in July and move forward with it. I laid out my strategy and goals for the new year."

Village Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum said the village can expect to see increase costs for construction (30 percent), solid waste (19.5 percent), and landscaping services (14.5 percent) due to the fact that inflation is at its highest since 1982 and the lasting impact of Covid-19.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa requested continuing with programs to educate residents and enforce scooter and golf cart safety.

Sousa said the tasers and body cameras used by police need replacing. By bundling them together, he can save $16,000 a year. Also, he said, more police vehicles need replacing due to aging.

Key Biscayne purchased 17 new police vehicles among 38 that needed replacing in the past several years. Sousa is presently evaluating the type of vehicles to purchase from lessons learned from June's storm that caused flooding. He said the hybrid vehicles did not perform as expected in the water.

Councilwoman McCormick suggested Key Biscayne might want to review the village's take-home car program to cut down on the millage for the police vehicles.

Sousa said the program is critical for officers on their way to the village to respond to emergencies. "The take home program is commonplace," he said. "Every single police agency in Miami-Dade County has it."

Fire Chief Eric Lane requested the creation of a fire recruit academy to sustain the department's workforce. He said about eight firefighters, including two lieutenants, are retiring in a few years and he doesn't want to waste any time finding their replacements.

"We want to prepare our staff to replace our very talented leaders when we make the change," he said. "The department will prepare the young people for leadership."

For building, zoning and planning, Jeremy Calleros Gauger, the department's director, said he's working on updating the village master plan based on the Vision Board work, complete outdoor and commercial parking and zoning upgrades, and look into perhaps making the Covid-driven outdoor dining permits permanent.

Calleros Gauger also wants to review the village's short-term rental ordinance to make sure owners are in compliance.

"We're very limited on what we can do for short-term rentals, but we can enforce the guidelines to make sure they are operating as a business and registered to do business for short term rentals," he said.

Gauger said he's been spending a lot of time collaborating with Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami on concepts for improving safety for the Rickenbacker Causeway.

"It's an ongoing effort," he said. "Stay tuned because we are right there."

Parks and recreation director Todd Hofferberth is requesting designs to expand the Community Center. In the meantime, the 15-year-old facility needs roofing repairs.

He's also requesting improved maintenance for the village's athletic fields, repairing all park facilities, and expanding the quality - and quantity - of events and cultural programs.

Public works\ Director Jake Ozyman said the department is seeking a design to model the village's stormwater system, construct the first stormwater roadway projects, improve traffic flow and safety on Crandon Boulevard, and complete the designs for the K-8 Center stormwater basin as well as public beach access paths to Sands and Island House.

He said the village might want to seek an interlocal agreement with the county for improvements to Crandon Boulevard to help with the costs.

Three Key Biscayne residents whose family members have special needs, said they would like for the village to hire a full-time special population coordinator who understands kids and adults with physical and mental disabilities and their needs.

"The position would help them get access to services that they require," said one resident. "Coral Gables and Doral have a similar position for their people with special needs. A position at the community center is long overdue."

Another woman said her son with special needs was thrown out of the Community Center when he was 10 and she wasn't even notified about the incident. Now 16, her son is still having difficulty at the Community Center, she said.

"I ask you to authorize funds … so people with special needs have access to the Community Center," she said.

Mayor Michael Davey concurred.

"This is something we can push for the residents and mothers in our community," he said. "I would like this going because we need to do more."

Vice Mayor Brett Moss and Councilwoman Allison McCormick both agreed.

"Bring something in July, a program we can start," Moss said.

McCormick suggested that the Village look to perhaps share the position with another municipality.

Key Biscayne is actively working on collecting monies owed to the village by federal, state and county agencies.The village is owed $2.8 million for the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act, $2.3 million in General Obligation Bond money, $3.8 million in county road impact fees, $2.8 million in state revolving funding and $2 million worth of federal grants.

"Keep going after them," Mayor Michael Davey told village staff.